Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Report 2025 - Market to Hit USD 409.8 Million by 2030

Humanized mouse models dominate the market type segment, expected to maintain the fastest growth through 2030 due to their utility in drug discovery and immuno-oncology research. North America leads the market, primarily driven by U.S. advancements. Key players include Charles River Laboratories and The Jackson Laboratory. Growing demand for specialized testing and the rise of CROs & CDMOs present further opportunities.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report segments the market by type, application, end user, and region, covering core factors like drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing growth. It provides a detailed analysis of leading players, examining their products, strategies, and recent developments.

The global humanized mouse and rat model market is projected to grow from USD 276.2 million in 2025 to USD 409.8 million in 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is driven by increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. The expansion of R&D pipelines is increasing the demand for outsourcing analytical testing, heightened by concentrated research initiatives on rare diseases and orphan drugs.

The expensive nature of in-house drug development further fuels this trend, along with technological advancements, novel drug discovery techniques, and a rising demand for specialized testing services.

Humanized Mouse Model Segment Leads

The market is divided into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. In 2024, humanized mouse models dominated the revenue share and saw the fastest CAGR growth. The surge in demand for cell-based humanized mouse models is powering this segment's expansion, supporting applications in drug safety and efficacy analysis, long-term studies in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, and graft-versus-host disease.

Immunology & Infectious Diseases: A Key Segment

The humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented by application into several areas, including oncology and neuroscience. The immunology & infectious diseases segment held the second-largest market share in 2024. Mouse models are pivotal in immunology and inflammation studies, facilitating detailed analyses of immunological processes through targeted alterations in the mouse genome.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sector to Record Highest Growth

Among end users, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes are significant segments. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated in 2024 due to increasing expenditure on innovative drug development and the shift towards personalized medicine. However, the CROs & CDMOs segment is predicted to have the highest growth, driven by rising outsourcing of preclinical studies and drug development activities.

US Market Growth Leading the Way

The market is categorized by geography into regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America led in 2024, with the United States at the forefront, backed by substantial life sciences research funding and active research in mAbs and biosimilars. This dominance is also supported by a rising incidence of cancer.

Competitive Landscape

Key industry players include Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, JSR Corporation, Champions Oncology, and CLEA Japan Inc. Others are genOway, Inotiv, Janvier Labs, Altogen Labs, Vitalstar Biotechnology, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Reaction Biology, Harbour BioMed, Oncodesign Services, Pharmatest Services, Ozgene Pty Ltd., TransCure bioServices, Cyagen Biosciences, Aragen Life Sciences, GemPharmatech, and Biocytogen.

Benefits of the Report: The report offers market leaders and new entrants close approximations of revenue numbers and valuable insights to enhance market positioning. It enables stakeholders to grasp market dynamics and devise effective strategies.

Report Insights Include:

  • Analysis of market drivers, like the increased use of humanized models in drug discovery.
  • Detailed insights into product development and upcoming technologies.
  • Comprehensive information on growth across varied regions.
  • Exhaustive data on new products, untapped geographies, and market investments.
  • In-depth competitive assessment of market leaders.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages255
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2025276.2 million
Forecasted Market Value by 2030409.8 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.2%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Rising Use of Humanized Models in Drug Discovery Research
    • Emerging Preclinical Applications of Humanized Mouse Models
    • Government-Funded Initiatives For Cancer Research
    • Increasing R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry
  • Restraints
    • Introduction of FDA Modernization Act 2.0/3.0
    • Stringent Regulatory Compliance For Ethical Use of Animal Models
  • Opportunities
    • Growing Preference For Humanized PDX Models
    • Emergence of Crispr in Biomedical Research
  • Challenges
    • Alternative Methods For Animal Testing
    • Limitations of Humanized Mouse Models

Company Profiles

  • Charles River Laboratories
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • Inotiv
  • Genoway
  • Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
  • Jsr Corporation
  • Champions Oncology, Inc.
  • Janvier Labs
  • Vitalstar Biotechnology
  • Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
  • Harbour Biomed
  • Oncodesign Services
  • Pharmatest Services
  • Ozgene Pty Ltd.
  • Clea Japan, Inc.
  • Altogen Labs
  • Reaction Biology
  • Transcure Bioservices
  • Cyagen
  • Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.
  • Biocytogen
  • Gempharmatech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kmnb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Humanized Mouse and Rat Model
                            
                            
                                Mice Model
                            
                            
                                Mouse Model
                            
                            
                                Preclinical
                            
                            
                                Preclinical Studies
                            
                            
                                Preclinical Study
                            
                            
                                Rat Model
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading