Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Report 2025 - Market to Hit USD 409.8 Million by 2030

The report segments the market by type, application, end user, and region, covering core factors like drivers, challenges, and opportunities influencing growth. It provides a detailed analysis of leading players, examining their products, strategies, and recent developments.

The global humanized mouse and rat model market is projected to grow from USD 276.2 million in 2025 to USD 409.8 million in 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.2%. This growth is driven by increased R&D investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors. The expansion of R&D pipelines is increasing the demand for outsourcing analytical testing, heightened by concentrated research initiatives on rare diseases and orphan drugs.

The expensive nature of in-house drug development further fuels this trend, along with technological advancements, novel drug discovery techniques, and a rising demand for specialized testing services.

Humanized Mouse Model Segment Leads

The market is divided into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. In 2024, humanized mouse models dominated the revenue share and saw the fastest CAGR growth. The surge in demand for cell-based humanized mouse models is powering this segment's expansion, supporting applications in drug safety and efficacy analysis, long-term studies in immuno-oncology, infectious diseases, and graft-versus-host disease.

Immunology & Infectious Diseases: A Key Segment

The humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented by application into several areas, including oncology and neuroscience. The immunology & infectious diseases segment held the second-largest market share in 2024. Mouse models are pivotal in immunology and inflammation studies, facilitating detailed analyses of immunological processes through targeted alterations in the mouse genome.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sector to Record Highest Growth

Among end users, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, and academic & research institutes are significant segments. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated in 2024 due to increasing expenditure on innovative drug development and the shift towards personalized medicine. However, the CROs & CDMOs segment is predicted to have the highest growth, driven by rising outsourcing of preclinical studies and drug development activities.

US Market Growth Leading the Way

The market is categorized by geography into regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America led in 2024, with the United States at the forefront, backed by substantial life sciences research funding and active research in mAbs and biosimilars. This dominance is also supported by a rising incidence of cancer.

Competitive Landscape

Key industry players include Charles River Laboratories, The Jackson Laboratory, Taconic Biosciences, JSR Corporation, Champions Oncology, and CLEA Japan Inc. Others are genOway, Inotiv, Janvier Labs, Altogen Labs, Vitalstar Biotechnology, Ingenious Targeting Laboratory, Reaction Biology, Harbour BioMed, Oncodesign Services, Pharmatest Services, Ozgene Pty Ltd., TransCure bioServices, Cyagen Biosciences, Aragen Life Sciences, GemPharmatech, and Biocytogen.

Benefits of the Report: The report offers market leaders and new entrants close approximations of revenue numbers and valuable insights to enhance market positioning. It enables stakeholders to grasp market dynamics and devise effective strategies.

Report Insights Include:

Analysis of market drivers, like the increased use of humanized models in drug discovery.

Detailed insights into product development and upcoming technologies.

Comprehensive information on growth across varied regions.

Exhaustive data on new products, untapped geographies, and market investments.

In-depth competitive assessment of market leaders.

Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Use of Humanized Models in Drug Discovery Research Emerging Preclinical Applications of Humanized Mouse Models Government-Funded Initiatives For Cancer Research Increasing R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Restraints Introduction of FDA Modernization Act 2.0/3.0 Stringent Regulatory Compliance For Ethical Use of Animal Models

Opportunities Growing Preference For Humanized PDX Models Emergence of Crispr in Biomedical Research

Challenges Alternative Methods For Animal Testing Limitations of Humanized Mouse Models



