Logic Semiconductor Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Logic Semiconductor Market Projects 7% CAGR, Reaching $278.162 Billion by 2030

The logic semiconductor market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7%, reaching a market value of US$278.162 billion by 2030 from US$198.285 billion in 2025.

This market includes integrated circuits designed for processing and controlling electronic signals across various applications such as computing, telecommunications, and consumer electronics.

Market Trends:

The enhanced functionality of smartphones and reduced battery consumption are boosting demand for logic devices. Rising disposable incomes globally are expected to increase the demand for wearable and connected devices, thereby accelerating market growth.

Technological advancements in consumer electronics have increased the demand for logic semiconductors, which offer benefits like improved convenience, higher productivity, and energy efficiency. The growing use of these semiconductors in data transmission and broadband-enabled devices highlights new opportunities, particularly in rapidly growing markets like China and India.

Geographical Insights:

Regions such as Asia Pacific and North America are poised to capture significant shares of the market due to the presence of industry leaders and their technological initiatives. Companies like Samsung Electronics have expanded their offerings in system-on-chip solutions, driving market growth in mobile, automotive, and home appliance sectors.

Leading firms in this sector include Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Broadcom Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Bitmain Technologies Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, and Qualcomm Incorporated.

Report Coverage:

Historical and forecast data spanning 2022 to 2030.

Analysis of growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trends.

Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis.

Revenue growth and forecast assessment across segments and regions.

Company profiling detailing strategies, products, financial insights, and developments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $198.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $278.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Segment Analysis:

By Type:

Microprocessors (MPUs)

Microcontrollers (MCUs)

Digital Signal Processors (DSPs)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

By Technology:

Low Power Logic ICs

High-Performance Logic ICs

Analog and Mixed-signal ICs

AI/ML-enabled Logic Semiconductors

By Application:

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Automation

Cloud Computing and Data Centers

Others

By Region:

Americas US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa Germany Netherlands Others

Asia Pacific China Japan Taiwan South Korea Others



Companies Featured

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Broadcom Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Texas Instruments

Bitmain Technologies Limited

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

