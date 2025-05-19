Seafood Packaging Market Forecast Report (2025-2030), with Profiles of Amcor, Berry Global, CoolSeal USA, Crown Packaging, DS Smith, Flexopack, Sealed Air and Silgan Holdings

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Seafood Packaging Market is expected to attain US$31.081 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, from US$24.983 billion in 2025.
The global seafood packaging market is experiencing growth primarily driven by increasing seafood production. Changing consumer preferences, lifestyle shifts, technological advancements in packaging, government support for the packaging sector, and the expansion of the travel and tourism industry are also contributing to market growth.
Market Growth Drivers:
- Rising Seafood Production: The increasing global production of seafood is a primary driver, leading to a greater need for efficient and safe packaging solutions to maintain product quality and freshness.
- Advancements in Packaging Technology: Advancements in packaging technologies are also boosting market growth. Innovations like modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum packaging offer enhanced reliability and preservation for seafood products.
Geographical Outlook:
- North America: The North American region is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing consumption and processing of seafood products.
- Europe: In Europe, increasing consumer preferences for seafood products are a key factor propelling market growth.
- Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region's growth is driven by increasing seafood production and growing fish consumption.
- South America & MEA: Increasing urbanization and growing investment in the packaging ecosystem are expected to drive the expansion of the seafood packaging market in South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Report Coverage:
- Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
- Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)
Companies Profiled
- Amcor
- Berry Global Inc.
- CoolSeal USA
- Crown Packaging
- DS Smith
- Flexopack S.A.
- Sealed Air
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$24.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$31.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Seafood Packaging Market is analyzed into the following segments:
By Product Type
- Bags & Boxes
- Cans
- Films
- Jars
- Trays
- Others
By Material Type
- Metal
- Paper & Paperboard
- Plastic
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyamide (PA)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Glass
- Others
By Application
- Processed
- High Dried Seafood
- Frozen & Chilled Sea Food
- Ready to Eat (RTE) Seafood
- Fresh Seafood
By Packaging Technology
- Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP)
- Retort Packaging
- Vacuum Packaging
By Seafood Type
- Crustaceans
- Fish
- Mollusks
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6v7zd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.