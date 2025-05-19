Seafood Packaging Market Forecast Report (2025-2030), with Profiles of Amcor, Berry Global, CoolSeal USA, Crown Packaging, DS Smith, Flexopack, Sealed Air and Silgan Holdings

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seafood Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Seafood Packaging Market is expected to attain US$31.081 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period, from US$24.983 billion in 2025.



The global seafood packaging market is experiencing growth primarily driven by increasing seafood production. Changing consumer preferences, lifestyle shifts, technological advancements in packaging, government support for the packaging sector, and the expansion of the travel and tourism industry are also contributing to market growth.



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Seafood Production: The increasing global production of seafood is a primary driver, leading to a greater need for efficient and safe packaging solutions to maintain product quality and freshness.

Advancements in Packaging Technology: Advancements in packaging technologies are also boosting market growth. Innovations like modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum packaging offer enhanced reliability and preservation for seafood products.

Geographical Outlook:

North America: The North American region is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing consumption and processing of seafood products.

In Europe, increasing consumer preferences for seafood products are a key factor propelling market growth.

In Europe, increasing consumer preferences for seafood products are a key factor propelling market growth. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region's growth is driven by increasing seafood production and growing fish consumption.

Increasing urbanization and growing investment in the packaging ecosystem are expected to drive the expansion of the seafood packaging market in South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Profiled

Amcor

Berry Global Inc.

CoolSeal USA

Crown Packaging

DS Smith

Flexopack S.A.

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global







Seafood Packaging Market is analyzed into the following segments:

By Product Type

Bags & Boxes

Cans

Films

Jars

Trays

Others

By Material Type

Metal

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Glass

Others

By Application

Processed

High Dried Seafood

Frozen & Chilled Sea Food

Ready to Eat (RTE) Seafood

Fresh Seafood

By Packaging Technology

Modified Atmospheric Packaging (MAP)

Retort Packaging

Vacuum Packaging

By Seafood Type

Crustaceans

Fish

Mollusks

Others

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Taiwan Others



