19th May 2025

Announcement no 43/2025

To Jyske Bank A/S and the Board of Jyske Realkredit A/S



Jyske Realkredit holds an extraordinary General Meeting on Tuesday 3rd June 2025 at 8.30 at Klampenborgvej 205, DK 2800 Lyngby.

Agenda

(a) Proposal from the Supervisory Board:





Change in the management of Jyske Realkredit A/S

Niels Erik Jakobsen resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board on the 3rd June 2025. The Board proposes Lars Stensgaard Mørch to join the Board on the 3rd June 2025.

(b) Any other Business





The Board has chosen cand. jur. Steen Jul Petersen as Chairman of the General Meeting.

Yours faithfully,

Niels Erik Jakobsen

Chairman

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.