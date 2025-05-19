Construction Site Safety Monitoring Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Construction Site Safety Market to Surge at 11.26% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Site Safety Monitoring Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction site safety monitoring market is projected to experience substantial growth, with a CAGR of 11.26% from 2025 to 2030, reaching a market value of US$4.613 billion by 2030 from US$2.706 billion in 2025. This growth is spurred by the increasing adoption of advanced monitoring systems that enhance site safety, productivity, and project outcomes.

Leading companies in the sector are innovating with comprehensive solutions that include SaaS systems, allowing for minimal on-site intervention while providing data-driven management insights. A notable development is the launch of ConstructMonitor by Neilsoft Pvt. Ltd., an Indian engineering firm, in June 2024. This SaaS platform utilizes building information modeling methodologies to optimize construction processes.

Growth Opportunities in Construction Site Safety Monitoring

The demand is fueled by a strong focus on environmental sustainability and safety. Eco-friendly construction practices are gaining traction, driven by the need to protect workers and minimize environmental impacts. The sector is increasingly adopting sustainable construction methods that effectively reduce waste, conserve resources, and enhance energy efficiency.

The expansion of the construction industry further stimulates the market, focusing on building, infrastructure planning, design, and maintenance. Real-time monitoring of sites boosts productivity, cost control, regulatory compliance, and minimizes project losses. Reports indicate a steady increase in construction output in the Eurozone and the EU in February 2024, with slight growth percentages of 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, according to Eurostat.

Geographical Outlook of the Construction Site Safety Monitoring Market

The market analysis covers five key regions:

North America: Driven by technological advancements that enhance efficiency and performance.

Driven by technological advancements that enhance efficiency and performance. Europe: High demand exists for monitoring systems aimed at improving safety and reducing accidents.

High demand exists for monitoring systems aimed at improving safety and reducing accidents. Asia Pacific: Growth is fueled by a surge in commercial projects, residential buildings, and infrastructure development.

Growth is fueled by a surge in commercial projects, residential buildings, and infrastructure development. South America & MEA: These regions are poised for significant growth, focusing on workforce safety hazards on construction sites.

Increased focus on sustainable and safe construction practices, coupled with heightened productivity demand, positions the construction site safety monitoring market for continuous growth. Businesses can leverage this report for in-depth market insights, competitive strategies, actionable recommendations, and strategic business decisions, catering to a diverse audience from startups to large enterprises.

Report Coverage and Segmentation

This report provides historical data and forecasts from 2022 to 2030, covering growth opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis. It includes detailed competitive positioning, strategies, and market share analysis, along with revenue growth assessments across various segments:

By Type: Proximity Detection Systems, Geotechnical Monitoring Systems, Environmental Monitoring Systems, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and Others.

Proximity Detection Systems, Geotechnical Monitoring Systems, Environmental Monitoring Systems, Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS), and Others. By End-User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial.

Residential, Commercial, Industrial. By Geography: Including detailed insights for regions like North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

