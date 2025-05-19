LGI Homes Opens New Section of Homes in Walnut Grove Area of Vancouver, WA

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes is excited to announce the opening of Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, a new section of 30 beautiful, upgraded homes located just down the street from the company’s existing community in the desirable Walnut Grove area of Vancouver, Washington. Building on the success of its original neighborhood, LGI Homes is proud to offer homebuyers another opportunity to own a brand-new home in this well-established and serene location.

“We’re excited to introduce Park Meadow at Walnut Grove, a new LGI Homes community offering affordable homeownership just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Portland,” stated Armando Gonzales, Vice President of Sales for Portland. “With six thoughtfully designed floor plans to choose from, buyers can find a home that fits their lifestyle and budget without compromising on quality.”

Park Meadow showcases a stunning lineup of new construction homes with spacious three-, four- and five-bedroom layouts. Designed with modern lifestyles in mind, every home features open entertaining areas, luxurious owner retreats, fully fenced back yards. landscaped front yards, and an impressive suite of included upgrades with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This package offers features such as quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances (including the refrigerator), luxury vinyl plank flooring, energy-efficient features, and smart design elements such as ductless air handlers and double-pane Low-E windows.

Park Meadow offers a host of amenities designed to support active, outdoor lifestyles. Right down the street is Walnut Grove Neighborhood Park, a 3.7-acre park complete with a basketball court, children’s playground, walking trails, and open green space. A network of nearby parks and trail systems provide endless options for hiking, biking, fishing, and other recreational activities.

Located just 5 miles north of Downtown Vancouver and tucked away off I-5, Park Meadow provides homeowners with commuter-friendly access to all the city has to offer while maintaining the tranquility of suburban life. Homeowners at Park Meadow will appreciate proximity to excellent local schools, grocery stores like Safeway and Target, and shopping centers such as Vancouver Mall.

“This prime location provides convenient access to city attractions, outdoor recreation, great schools, and local dining and shopping. Park Meadow at Walnut Grove is a fantastic opportunity for families and individuals looking to own a brand-new, desirable home in a growing, vibrant area,” stated Gonzales.

Floor plans available at Park Meadow include:

American – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,157 sq. ft. – from $494,900

– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,157 sq. ft. – from $494,900 Columbia – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,487 sq. ft. – from $559,900

– 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,487 sq. ft. – from $559,900 Henry – 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,197 sq. ft. – from $594,900

– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,197 sq. ft. – from $594,900 Kettle – 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,159 sq. ft. – from $594,900

– 3 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,159 sq. ft. – from $594,900 Mercer – 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,378 sq. ft. – from $629,900

– 4 bed / 2.5 bath / 2,378 sq. ft. – from $629,900 Pearl – 5 bed / 3 bath / 2,592 sq. ft. – from $649,900

For more information or to schedule a tour, please call (888) 701-5370 ext. 970 or visit LGIHomes.com/ParkMeadow.

