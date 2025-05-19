TORRAS Redefines the iPhone Case Market with Ostand, OAir, and OFitness Series — A Fusion of Design, Durability, and Intelligent Functionality

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS, a global leader in premium mobile accessories, is once again setting new industry benchmarks with its latest iPhone case lineup, blending aesthetic elegance, user-first innovation, and intelligent engineering. The recently launched Ostand, OAir, and OFitness series for the iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max are drawing enthusiastic praise from users and tech experts alike, firmly cementing TORRAS's position as a brand that doesn’t just protect devices—it elevates lifestyles.

From magnetic stands that outsmart Apple’s own ideas to rugged, fashion-forward finishes designed for movement and self-expression, TORRAS’s new collection is designed for the modern, on-the-go individual who refuses to compromise between form and function.

Stylish Protection with a Purpose: The Ostand Series

Leading the charge is the TORRAS Ostand Case, which has been dubbed by Yanko Design as the “magnetic twist Apple didn’t think of.” With an integrated SnapMag™ ring stand, the Ostand offers 360° rotation and 180° foldability, allowing users to prop up their phones for video calls, streaming, or workouts—without sacrificing wireless charging compatibility.

Android Central recently called it "the best-looking iPhone 16 Pro Max case yet," praising its ultra-slim profile and premium materials that make the case feel like a natural extension of the iPhone’s design language.

Built with military-grade shock absorption and TORRAS’s signature X-SHOCK 3.0 corner cushions, the Ostand series combines minimalist aesthetics with uncompromising protection.

Ultra-Lightweight, Ultra-Breathable: The OAir Series

Designed for users who crave sleekness without sacrificing durability, the OAir Case reimagines what a super lightweight protective case can be. Weighing just 28g, featuring a dual-layer structure reinforced with aerospace-grade materials. Inspired by the cushioning technology of air-cushioned running shoes, this TORRAS phone case features integrated air pockets within its protective layer for enhanced shock absorption.

As noted by AppleInsider, the OAir is “rugged, colorful, and versatile,” delivering both durability and creative color combinations that suit a variety of personal styles. Whether for urban commuters or casual creators, the OAir hits the sweet spot between bold expression and trustworthy defense.

Built for Movement: The OFitness Case

For users who are constantly on the move, TORRAS introduces the OFitness Case, tailored for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, and fitness-minded professionals. With a built-in magnetic stand and breathable air channels, this case is optimized for sweaty workouts, fast-paced lifestyles, and ergonomic comfort.

According to SlashGear, the OFitness is “stylish and practical”—built not just to keep up with your routine, but to enhance it. The case is sweat-resistant, textured for grip, and integrates seamlessly with MagSafe accessories and fitness mounts.

Technology + Lifestyle: A Design-Driven Approach

All three case series exemplify TORRAS’s growing focus on “Human-Tech Design”—a philosophy that combines smart materials, thoughtful ergonomics, and future-facing features to create products that feel intuitive and indispensable.

“We’ve always believed that the best technology is invisible—it enhances your experience without drawing attention to itself,” said at TORRAS. “With the Ostand, OAir, and OFitness series, we’re delivering accessories that are not only functional and protective, but emotionally resonant with how people live, move, and create today.”

Available Now

The Ostand, OAir, and OFitness series are now available globally on TORRAS’s official website, Amazon, and select retail partners. The collection supports：

OAir：iPhone 16promax iPhone16 pro、iPhone15promax;

OFitness: iPhone16, 16 pro, 16 promax & iPhone15pro，iPhone15 promax

About TORRAS Founded in 2012, TORRAS is a global lifestyle brand driven by innovation, quality, and user experience. With over 300 patents and a presence in more than 40 countries, TORRAS is committed to reimagining everyday technology accessories through bold design and intelligent function.

