Prebid.org Announces Prebid Mobile 3.0.0 – A Major Leap Forward In Making Mobile and In-App Inventory Biddable

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prebid.org, the organization that oversees open source Prebid programmatic advertising solutions, recently announced the release of Prebid SDK 3.0.0, a major milestone for the open-source in-app bidding solution. This release marks a significant step forward in functionality, performance, and flexibility across both iOS and Android environments.

“Prebid Mobile 3.0.0 is the result of extensive collaboration, technical ingenuity, and a shared vision to make in-app advertising more efficient, transparent, and developer-friendly,” said Mike Racic, President of Prebid.org. “This release reaffirms our commitment to open, interoperable solutions that benefit the entire ecosystem and we look forward to leaning into increased standardization across the mobile space.”

Prebid Mobile 3.0.0 introduces powerful new features and improvements designed to enhance the in-app ad experience for publishers and users. Highlights include:

Rendering & Delegation Enhancements : Improved flexibility in rendering and creative control, enabling seamless integration with custom UI components and mediation layers.

: Improved flexibility in rendering and creative control, enabling seamless integration with custom UI components and mediation layers. Upgraded Video UX : Refined support for video ad experiences, including improved rendering, playback control, and tracking.

: Refined support for video ad experiences, including improved rendering, playback control, and tracking. New iOS Features : Enhanced support for iOS with new APIs and performance optimizations tailored to Apple's latest SDKs.

: Enhanced support for iOS with new APIs and performance optimizations tailored to Apple's latest SDKs. Technical Refactoring & Clean-Up: A major codebase overhaul to streamline the SDK, boost maintainability, and improve long-term stability.



To support a smooth transition to version 3.0.0, complete documentation on API changes is available:

iOS API Changes – View Documentation



Android API Changes – View Documentation



Developers are encouraged to consult the updated documentation and migration guides to ensure a seamless upgrade.

A Community Effort

Prebid Mobile 3.0.0 was made possible by the global community of developers, contributors, and supporters who believe in the power of open-source ad tech. Prebid.org extends its sincere thanks to everyone who helped bring this release to fruition.

For a detailed list of features and changes, please visit the Prebid Mobile GitHub repository or the official release notes.

