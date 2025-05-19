Alignment Health Plan Recognized as One of Two Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans in the U.S. for Excellence in Pharmacy Quality

ORANGE, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) has been recognized for excellence in quality for its Medicare Advantage prescription drug (MAPD) plan by the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). The PQA has measured medication safety for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) since 2006, ensuring medication safety, adherence and appropriate use. Out of 633 eligible contracts, only 1.3% achieved recognition, highlighting the significance of this award.

“We are incredibly honored to be one of only two MAPD plans recognized by PQA for our unwavering focus on quality and consistency in achieving medication adherence,” said Dawn Maroney, CEO, Alignment Health Plan. “This award reaffirms our mission-driven approach to combine personalized care and commitment to improving outcomes for the seniors we serve to live a healthier lifestyle.”

The 2025 PQA Laura Cranston Excellence in Quality Award goes to MAPDs with at least a 4.5-star Part D summary rating and a perfect 5-star rating on all five PQA medication measures used in CMS’s star ratings program. Alignment Health was one of two MAPDs that earned the perfect rating on the following five PQA measures: medication adherence for diabetes medications; medication adherence for hypertension (RAS antagonists); medication adherence for cholesterol (statins); medication therapy management program completion rate for comprehensive medication reviews; and statin use in persons with diabetes. CMS evaluates Medicare plan quality every year based on a 5-star rating system.

Alignment’s MAPD plans provide prescription drug coverage with personalized support to help members access the medicine they need to stay healthy, particularly those managing multiple chronic conditions.

“We are immensely proud of our team's dedication to advancing pharmacy care,” said Ruby Liu, vice president of pharmacy, Alignment Health. “Medication adherence can be a hurdle for seniors. To address that, Alignment has invested in quality through tested processes, predictive technology and personalized concierge support for our members. This commitment enhances patient health and well-being while also reducing costs for both our members and the organization.”

Alignment Health Plan received the PQA Excellence in Quality Award from 2018 to 2022 and the PQA Quality Improvement Award in 2018, becoming the first health plan to receive both PQA awards in the same year. This is the sixth time Alignment has received this honor.

The PQA has recognized Medicare prescription drug plans for their achievements in medication safety since 2011. Alignment will accept the award at the 2025 PQA Annual Meeting on May 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

