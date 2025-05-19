Randamu Launches Swiss-Based ‘Threshold Association’ to Advance Decentralized Governance Standards

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks, today announced the launch of the Threshold Association, a Swiss-based non-profit association established to govern, standardize, and coordinate the rapidly growing threshold cryptography ecosystems.

Building on the success of the League of Entropy, the decentralized network of trusted operators that has underpinned drand since 2019, the Threshold Association represents the next phase in institutionalizing threshold governance, with a broader remit than strictly randomness. As a neutral, globally recognized body, the Association will act as the convening layer for developers, node operators, protocols, and enterprises who rely on threshold cryptography to ensure trustless off-chain execution, secure key management, honest decision delegation and verifiable randomness.

“We view the Threshold Association as the natural path forward given our experiences with the League of Entropy,” said Erick Watson, CEO of Randamu. “With dcipher now live, and demand growing for programmable, trust-minimized infrastructure across chains, the time has come to formalize governance and incentives at the ecosystem level.”

To align incentives and catalyze further adoption, the Association will oversee the distribution and utility of the upcoming $DCIPHER token, designed to reward secure operation of the network, honest behaviour of actors, protocol contributions, and cross-chain integrations. $DCIPHER will underpin the incentive layer across all participating threshold committees and working groups, ensuring long-term sustainability and decentralized governance.

The Association will also oversee:

Standards Working Groups to publish open protocols and interoperability specs

to publish open protocols and interoperability specs Operator Councils to certify node reliability and security posture

to certify node reliability and security posture Application Working Groups focused on L1 & L2 interoperability, verifiable randomness in gaming, seamless wallet integration, and institutional key custody

focused on L1 & L2 interoperability, verifiable randomness in gaming, seamless wallet integration, and institutional key custody Grants & Incentives Committees for ecosystem growth and research funding

“The League of Entropy demonstrated that essential decentralized cryptographic services could be both reliable and neutral,” said Hong Yu, Vice President of StorSwift, current League of Entropy member. “The Threshold Association is the logical next step, a framework to scale trust across chains, use cases, and institutions.”

With the formalization of the Threshold Association, Randamu signals a major progression towards delivering on the dcipher network vision. This move opens the door to institutional-grade governance, cross-chain coordination, and long-term network sustainability, while enhancing Randamu’s leadership in programmable trust infrastructure.

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain coordination. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.





