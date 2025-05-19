Reflect Scientific Strengthens Position in Booming AI Data Center Cooling Market with Patented Cryogenic Innovations

OREM, Utah, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a pioneer in cryogenic cooling technologies, today highlighted how its patented solutions are uniquely positioned to address the surging global demand for advanced data center cooling, driven by the explosive growth of AI and hyperscale computing.

The global data center cooling market is expected to reach $42–56 billion by 2030, expanding at a double-digit annual growth rate. Soaring compute demands from AI workloads, tightening sustainability regulations, and expanding hyperscale facilities force data center operators to rethink traditional cooling methods. Reflect’s patented cryogenic cooling technologies directly target these emerging needs by offering ultra-efficient, low-temperature solutions designed for high-density AI environments.

“Our patented cryogenic cooling systems represent a breakthrough approach at a pivotal time for the data center industry,” said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. “As energy costs rise and AI computing drives unprecedented thermal loads, operators are urgently seeking alternatives beyond traditional air and liquid cooling. Reflect’s technologies offer the potential for dramatically improved energy efficiency and sustainability performance in next-generation facilities.”

Reflect’s innovations are especially timely as data centers now consume roughly 1–2% of global electricity, with projections that AI-dedicated centers could more than double their energy use by 2026. Major industry players are making bold moves to meet this challenge. For example, Samsung Electronics recently acquired cooling manufacturer FläktGroup for $1.7 billion to strengthen its AI data center cooling position. This strategic activity highlights the urgent global demand for advanced cooling solutions, where Reflect Scientific’s cryogenic technologies offer a differentiated and potentially disruptive answer.

Cryogenic cooling is emerging as the next frontier for extreme-density computing, with research showing that cooling chips to cryogenic temperatures can double their efficiency. Major players, including academic institutions and hyperscale operators, are already exploring sub-zero cooling technologies for specialized AI and quantum computing deployments — markets where Reflect Scientific’s expertise and patents place it at the forefront.

Reflect Scientific’s patented technologies complement other advances in the sector, such as the rapid adoption of liquid cooling and immersion cooling, but offer advantages for the most thermally intensive AI “factories” of the future.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”