Enphase Energy Launches IQ Energy Management Solution in France

FREMONT, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today introduced IQ® Energy Management that integrates with Enphase solar and battery systems to enable smart management of variable electricity rates and select third-party electric vehicle (EV) chargers, heat pumps, and resistive electric water heaters in France. Homeowners can save money and maximize self-consumption through artificial intelligence (AI)-driven management of key home energy appliances – all controlled from the Enphase® App.

In France, electrification is booming, with EV deployments up 400% since 2020 and a goal to manufacture one million new heat pumps by 2027. Recent data also shows that approximately 40% of all homes in France – 15 million homes – use electric water heaters, which can represent up to 20% of a household’s energy consumption. The IQ Energy Management solution consists of the IQ® Energy Router™ suite of products which comes with a 5-year warranty in France and works with leading EV chargers, heat pumps, and resistive electric water heaters.

“Enphase’s IQ Energy Management is a smart solution for managing key home appliances more efficiently,” said Ludovic Vallée, general manager at Sun7, an installer of Enphase products in France. “It helps our customers maximize their solar energy use by intelligently managing EV chargers, heat pumps, and water heaters, ultimately helping users lower their energy costs and boosting energy independence.”

“As more homeowners in France turn to smart energy solutions, they’re looking for flexibility and savings,” said Kevin Arteaga, manager at SAS Les Panneaux Solaires, an installer of Enphase products in France. “IQ Energy Management with the IQ Energy Router gives them the tools to better manage when and how they use electricity, helping them get the most out of their solar energy systems.”

“This is a major step forward for smart energy solutions for residential homes in France,” said Alexandre Sibut, co-manager at Activ'Environnement 38, a Platinum level installer of Enphase products in France. “With significant annual savings potential on electricity bills, IQ Energy Management helps our customers to improve their self-consumption rate by steering excess production to critical energy needs and thus optimizing their solar investment.”

“As part of our vision for smarter, more flexible energy management, we’re proud to offer homeowners in France a powerful solution to get more value from their solar,” said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. “IQ Energy Management makes it possible to optimize electricity usage across key appliances using the Enphase App, driving savings, self-consumption, and energy resilience – all from one intelligent system.”

For more information, please visit Enphase’s website for IQ Energy Management and the IQ Energy Router suite of products in France.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 81.5 million microinverters, and approximately 4.8 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

