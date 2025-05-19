Vertex Named a Finalist for 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by SAP as a finalist for a 2025 SAP® Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 24 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

“Our recognition as a Pinnacle Award finalist reflects the strength of our partnership with SAP and our shared commitment to customer success,” said Brian Wilchusky, Senior Director of SAP Global Partnerships at Vertex. “Together, we’re delivering integrated solutions that help businesses simplify tax complexity, drive growth and achieve lasting value.”

The SAP Pinnacle Awards celebrate leading partners that help customers become best-run businesses through SAP’s innovative technologies. This award specifically recognizes a partner that demonstrates success in showcasing innovative solutions on SAP Store and delivering value at scale across the customer lifecycle. Evaluation criteria include solution visibility, opportunity creation, and pipeline impact. With more than 25 years of collaboration, Vertex and SAP have delivered trusted, integrated tax solutions that drive business performance. The Company will also participate in and sponsor the SAP Sapphire conference, reinforcing its strategic investment in the SAP partner ecosystem.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on distinguished partners to acknowledge their dedication to teamwork, exceptional innovation and capacity to help customers achieve their goals.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex empowers the world’s leading brands to simplify the complexity of continuous compliance.

