180 Degree Capital Corp. Issues Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter

Fellow Shareholders,

As discussed in our press release issued on April 14, 2025, we ended the first quarter of 2025 with a net asset value per share (“NAV”) of $4.42. We are pleased with our performance in Q1 2025, that we believe favorably positions 180 Degree Capital as we continue to make progress on the steps required to complete our proposed Business Combination with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”). For those of you who may not have had a chance to listen to our joint call with the team from Mount Logan or to review the presentation deck that summarizes the proposed transaction, both can be found at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar/detail/2908/180-degree-capital-and-mount-logan-capital-proposed-merger. Our excitement for the potential of this transaction to create value for our shareholders has only grown since we announced this proposed Business Combination and conducted this joint call.

We noted in a press release issued on May 7, 2025, that we filed an amended preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus on Schedule 14A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding our proposed Business Combination with Mount Logan includes Mount Logan’s financial statements which were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the US, or US GAAP. The conversion of Mount Logan’s financial statements from International Financial Reporting Standards, or IFRS, to US GAAP is an important milestone as now we are in a position to be able to speak freely with current and potential investors regarding historical financial performance and apples-to-apples comparisons of Mount Logan to its publicly traded peers. This conversion to US GAAP also resulted in favorable improvements in historical financial metrics, including an increase in Mount Logan’s reported fee-related earnings in 2024 under IFRS to approximately $9.1 million under US GAAP, and an increase in the reported shareholder equity value of Mount Logan as of December 31, 2024, under IFRS to approximately $104.1 million under US GAAP.

We believe that the availability of Mount Logan’s US GAAP financial statements will add to the strong indications of support we have received from initial conversations with our shareholders following the filing of our initial joint proxy statement/prospectus in late March 2025. We believe our investors who have signed voting agreements and/or provided indications of support already understood the potential that we believe exists to create significant value for shareholders of 180 Degree Capital through this Business Combination even before Mount Logan’s US GAAP financial statements were available. We appreciate all of this support and patience as we move steadily through the SEC review process, toward the start of soliciting votes, and the ultimate goal of the completion of our proposed Business Combination.

As mentioned earlier, our belief about the potential of our proposed Business Combination to create significant shareholder value for 180 Degree Capital shareholders has only grown stronger since our initial announcement in January 2025. This belief is amplified by numerous significant shareholders who have voiced their support for our proposed Business Combination to us, as well as new shareholders who were drawn to invest in 180 Degree Capital based on what we believe to be a shared view that our proposed Business Combination is a unique opportunity for future value creation. We continue to believe that converting to an operating company will make 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value a floor for our stock price rather than the ceiling as it is for most closed-end funds. The pro forma combination of our businesses, based on 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value and Mount Logan’s equity value, respectively as of December 31, 2024, less estimated merger-related expenses and other estimated adjustments, yields a combined entity with an estimated shareholder equity value of nearly $140 million. While the ultimate ratio of ownership between 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan shareholders will be based on 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value at closing of the Business Combination, if the transaction closed on December 31, 2024, the portion of this equity value ascribed to 180 Degree Capital shareholders would equate to more than 180 Degree Capital’s net asset value as of that date. This fact is only one of the multitude of reasons we are so excited about this proposed transaction and its potential opportunity to create meaningful value for 180 Degree Capital’s shareholders.

To remind everyone of our original views and comments included in our Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter issued on February 14, 2025, Mount Logan has the following attributes that we believe will provide value to 180 Degree Capital shareholders:

Mount Logan has what we believe to be an outstanding management team comprised of its CEO, Ted Goldthorpe, its Co-Presidents, Matthias Ederer and Henry Wang, and its CFO, Nikita Klassen;





Mount Logan’s asset management platform has approximately $2.4+ billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2024) that we believe generates predictable fee revenue that can be used to benefit the growth of the combined company and its shareholders;





Mount Logan has operational leverage and unique investment access through its association with BC Partners, a leading global private equity and credit firm;





Mount Logan is focused on what we believe is the fast-growing market of private credit;





We believe that Mount Logan remains undiscovered by the majority of investors due to it being listed on the Cboe Canada exchange rather than a US national exchange; and





We believe Mount Logan is significantly undervalued by public market investors.



For 35 years, I have been a value investor attempting to uncover great companies that I believe are trading below their intrinsic value. As we spent more time with Ted and his colleagues over the past 10 months, it became abundantly clear to us that: 1) we believe Mount Logan is one of these great undiscovered and undervalued companies and 2) the combination of our two companies has the potential to unlock substantial value for 180 Degree Capital shareholders by:

Providing a path to a combined entity that, based on combined shareholder equity as of December 31, 2024, and an estimated distribution of ownership as of the date of the announcement of the Business Combination, would result in 180 Degree Capital shareholder’s portion of the combined shareholder equity being higher than our NAV as of the date of signing of the definitive agreement on January 16, 2025, and as of March 31, 2025.



For those of our investors who feel more comfortable assessing value based on net asset value/book value, we note that publicly traded comparable companies to what would be our combined company often trade at multiples of book value rather than discounts. For those investors who are comfortable or more interested in valuing based on operating company metrics, we believe the valuation of our combined business will be based on a multiple of fee-related revenues attributed to earnings from the management of permanent and semi-permanent capital vehicles. Other similar businesses commonly trade at significantly higher multiples of operating metrics than the multiple implied by the value of Mount Logan set by the terms of our proposed Business Combination.



Changing to an asset-light operating company that leverages an association with BC Partners enables economies of scale that are not possible at 180 Degree Capital’s current size; and



Substantially increasing the available capital for us to be able to leverage our relationships with small and microcapitalization public companies, to develop capital structure solutions that seek to unlock value and generate favorable risk-adjusted returns.



As the table below shows, we believe our shareholders have benefited from our ability to generate positive returns on our investments since we took over management of 180 Degree Capital. These returns were offset by material declines in the legacy private portfolio that we inherited.

Public Portfolio

Contribution to Change in NAV

(Q4 2016-Q1 2025) Legacy Private Portfolio

Contribution to Change in NAV

(Q4 2016-Q1 2025) +$3.35/share -$2.41/share





TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total (Excluding SMA Carried Interest) TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total (Including SMA Carried Interest) Change in NAV Change in Stock Price Russell Microcap Index Lipper Peer Group Average Inception to Date

Q4 2016 – Q1 2025 +198.7% +218.3% -37.0% -4.1% +44.3% +66.1%



On a relative basis, our gross total return for Q1 2025 of +4.5% compares favorably to the –14.4% total return for the Russell Microcap Index.1 The difference between our gross total return and our net total return, or change in NAV, of -4.7% to $4.42 as of March 31, 2025, was primarily the result of expenses related to our Business Combination, including almost $300,000 in additional professional fees resulting from the public efforts to derail our proposed Business Combination. Our day-to-day operating expenses declined by over 30% from Q1 2024.

Public Portfolio Performance in Q1 2025

The slide below shows the basis for our investment performance in Q1 2025:

Ticker Symbol Shares Owned @ 12/31/24 Net Shares Purchased (Sold) During Quarter Shares Owned @ 3/31/25 Value @ 12/31/24 Cash (Invested) Received from Sales / Dividends Value @ 3/31/25 Value + Cash Received Total Q/Q Net Change % Change ACNT 377,750 (10,890) 366,860 $4,223,245 $133,731 $4,644,448 $4,778,179 $554,934 13.1% AREN 992,992 0 992,992 $1,330,609 $0 $1,717,876 $1,717,876 $387,267 29.1% AVNW 0 10,200 10,200 $0 ($210,768) $195,534 $195,534 ($15,234) (7.2%) BCOV 1,053,580 (1,053,580) 0 $4,583,073 $4,688,431 $0 $4,688,431 $105,358 2.3% CVGI 410,000 0 410,000 $1,016,800 $0 $471,500 $471,500 ($545,300) (53.6%) IVAC 1,046,597 (1,046,597) 0 $3,558,430 $4,293,141 $0 $4,293,141 $734,711 20.6% LTRX 656,139 12,572 668,711 $2,703,293 ($34,949) $1,665,090 $1,665,090 ($1,073,151) (39.2%) MAMA 0 20,000 20,000 $0 ($122,552) $130,200 $130,200 $7,648 6.2% PBPB 1,091,206 0 1,091,206 $10,279,161 $0 $10,377,369 $10,377,369 $98,209 1.0% PBPB/WS 80,605 0 80,605 $351,558 $0 $327,256 $327,256 ($24,301) (6.9%) RFIL 472,506 0 472,506 $1,847,498 $0 $2,216,053 $2,216,053 $368,555 19.9% SCOR 400,451 0 400,451 $2,338,634 $0 $2,751,098 $2,751,098 $412,465 17.6% SNCR 854,788 0 854,788 $8,205,965 $0 $9,308,641 $9,308,641 $1,102,677 13.4% SNCR-RS 12,000 12,000 24,000 $103,665 $0 $222,784 $222,784 $119,119 114.9% Total Other $0 ($193,561) $185,350 $185,350 ($8,211) (4.2%) Total Public Portfolio $40,541,931 $8,553,473 $34,213,199 $43,328,502 $2,224,746 Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Excluding Carried Interest from SMA) 4.5% Public Portfolio Gross Total Return (Including Carried Interest from SMA) 4.5%



I, as the largest individual shareholder of 180 Degree Capital, and Daniel as a top-ten shareholder, could not be more excited about the future of the combined entity. We are not the only ones who understand the potential for value creation from this Business Combination. Some of our largest shareholders have signed either voting agreements or non-binding indications of support, that when combined with ownership of management and the board, account for approximately 27% of our outstanding shares in the aggregate. We appreciate the time and consideration these shareholders spent to understand the merits of this proposed Business Combination and their support for it. We also appreciate the time and interest of new shareholders who have become interested in 180 Degree Capital’s common stock because of the proposed Business Combination.

We believe the proposed Business Combination to be the best opportunity to build value for all shareholders of 180 Degree Capital. We believe strongly in its future under the leadership of Ted and his colleagues. I have been an investor in the public markets for 35 years, during which time investors entrusted me with billions of dollars of capital. We are interested in building true value for shareholders over the short and long term. We believe this combination achieves both of these objectives. We look forward to discussing these updates to our preliminary joint proxy statement/prospectus and to having robust conversations with all of our current and potential future shareholders. Feel free to reach out to us at any time and thank you, as always, for your support.

All the best,

Kevin M. Rendino

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

The table below summarizes 180 Degree Capital’s performance over periods of time through the end of Q1 20251:

Quarter 1 Year 5 Year Inception to Date Q1 2025 Q1 2024- Q1 2025 Q1 2020- Q1 2025 Q4 2016- Q1 2025 TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return

(Excluding SMA Carried Interest) 4.5% 5.6% -6.8% 198.7% TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total Return

(Including SMA Carried Interest) 4.5% 0.8% 43.8% 218.3% Change in NAV -4.7% -14.3% -30.5% -37.0% Change in Stock Price 8.2% -7.5% -2.6% -4.1% Russell Microcap Index -14.4% -7.0% 76.1% 44.3% Russell Microcap Growth Index -17.8% -5.0% 43.5% 29.6% Russell Microcap Value Index -11.3% -6.0% 106.7% 57.7% Russell 2000 Index -9.5% -4.0% 86.2% 65.3% Lipper Peer Group -10.1% -6.6% 113.2% 66.1%



About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

