Doge Jones Industrial Average Partners with Indexify to Launch First Functional Memecoin Index

San Juan, PR, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has today announced a strategic partnership with Indexify to launch the first functional meme coin index, beginning with a curated basket of the top 10 Solana memecoins. The partnership marks a major step forward in giving users easier and more structured exposure to high-momentum, community-driven assets in the Web3 space.

As part of this partnership, DJI will now be integrated into the Indexify platform, where users can buy or build self-custodied investment “stacks” that track specific sectors, narratives or on-chain trends. To celebrate the launch, a community vote and a $1,000 giveaway contest will go live on Friday, May 16, giving early participants a chance to help shape the index and gain access to Indexify’s private beta.

Indexify is a peer-to-peer investment marketplace powered by user-deployed agents that automate trades and portfolio execution. It enables anyone to create, buy, and share their “stacks” for free—making it easy to invest in or earn from any thesis, whether broad or niche.

Unlike any memecoin, over 14% of the total $DJI supply has been staked in the Wasabi vault, underscoring firm community commitment to DJI’s mission to ‘Flip the Dow’. This unprecedented level of staking demonstrates the strong conviction of $DJI holders, who believe in the meme coin’s long-term value, choosing to lock up their tokens rather than trade them for short-term gains.

The $DJI token is currently available for purchase on DEX and automated market maker Moonshot , Raydium , and Arkham . The $DJI token address is: BjotV424H4UBvrAiGFGjQGztLxoafxM4HSdCXZR6pump

“This partnership with Indexify leaves us in prime position to ride the next wave of the memecoin supercycle ,” said Doge Jones Industrial Average spokesman and chief evangelist Amith 'Internet Dollar' Nirgunarthy. “The Doge Jones Industrial Average is ushering in a new era of financial freedom, and we are just getting started.”

For more information, please visit: https://dogejonesindustrial.com

About Doge Jones Industrial Average

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of conventional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike traditional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture that playfully parodies “market indices” with internet culture. Stay bullish, stay Doge.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogeJonesDJI

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeJonesDJIOfficial

Media Contact: dji@transformgroup.com