ViWo Starts Social Media Revolution as VCoin Presale Goes Live

Kirkland, Washington, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech LLC, a USA-verified technology innovator with over 17 years of experience, announces the presale launch of ViWo , a revolutionary decentralized application (dApp). The event is live on the app's official website, and early adopters are invited to support the project by purchasing VCoin (VCN), the app's native utility token.

ViWo is a next-generation social media super app and decentralized crypto ecosystem powered by VCoin, a token that enables holders to earn from their social media presence. Unlike traditional social media platforms, ViWo allows users to gain real value through every like, share, post, and interaction. This situates the platform at the lucrative intersection of social networking, e-commerce, and decentralized finance (DeFi). More importantly, it empowers users, creators, and businesses to monetize their digital presence in an unprecedented way. As M. Majd, GM & Founder of SmarTech LLC, sees it:

“ViWo isn’t just a platform, it’s a movement. We’re giving people back control of their time, content, and value.”

The VCoin token presale has started on May 7, 2025. It offers 10% of the total supply of 1 billion VCN tokens and ends on December 30, 2025. The initiative aims for a 30,000,000 soft cap with a hard cap set at 100,000,000. Participants can purchase VCN tokens with SOL, USDC, or USDT, enjoying low fees and fast transactions on a secure platform. While the end date for the VCoin presale is at the end of the year, onboarding the project now is a reliable strategy for early adopters. ViWo is already gaining momentum, offering investors the rare opportunity to enter at the ground floor of a potentially industry-disrupting technology.

The developers have chosen Solana as the base network for building ViWo. This way, the app provides users the benefits of Solana’s underlying power, such as the capability to process 65,000+ transactions per second. Solana’s speed and security should help VCoin reach mass adoption and widespread trust faster than any other network.

Unlike its competitors, ViWo has created a sustainable and scalable economic system. Its business model features multiple revenue streams, including transaction fees, premium services, and value-added features, all facilitated through VCoin. ViWo can easily integrate with existing social and e-commerce platforms through strategic partnerships to accelerate mass adoption and market penetration.

ViWo has already passed KYC and team verification and a smart contract audit with SolidProof, one of the industry's most trustworthy auditors. See the audit report here .

Besides being a C2C and B2C platform, ViWo has the potential to be a B2B platform. Ali Zandifar, CEO of SmarTech LLC, commented on this aspect:

“ViWo is not just a social platform or marketplace—it’s a dynamic B2B ecosystem at its core. Beyond B2C and C2C interactions, one of ViWo’s most powerful capabilities is enabling entrepreneurs, idea generators, investors, and suppliers to connect, collaborate, and build within a decentralized, monetized environment. This is where innovation meets opportunity—and where ideas turn into marketable, fundable ventures.”

Ultimately, ViWo aims to democratize blockchain benefits for everyone, eliminating the entry barriers for everyday social media users and content creators. This user-centric approach is visible across the 10 development stages in ViWo’s ambitious roadmap, which includes important milestones, such as:

Make ViWoApp compatible with iOS, Android, and Web

List VCoin on DEX/CEX platforms

Deploy creator monetization tools

Deploy V-Chain on the mainnet

Enable cross-platform sharing

Launch decentralized banking

Build a decentralized marketplace

Launch AR, VR, MR, and XR applications

Launch a decentralized exchange

Final ViWo World integration

The roadmap's final stop should be the ViWo platform's full maturity. Across its evolution, users will enjoy fee-free transactions in a unique environment that seamlessly combines social media, marketplace, and banking functionality. More importantly, they’ll be able to earn direct rewards for content creation, engagement, and sustainable activities.

About ViWo

ViWo is a USA-verified tech company seeking to revolutionize social media by integrating cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance. Its ultimate goal is to redefine how people monetize their online presence.

The VCoin presale phase is actively underway and represents the focal point of ViWo's first development stage. Early investors can back a promising and potentially transformative technology from day one. Therefore, they should benefit from all the perks of early onboarding and continue past the project's mainstream adoption.

ViWo has the potential to be tomorrow’s social media app where every interaction becomes a paycheck with VCoin (VCN).

