REalloys Inc., Signs Joint MOU with Saskatchewan Research Council Enabling Processing of Rare Earth Materials for High Performance Magnet Production in Q2 2025

DALLAS, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), announces that its merger target REalloys Inc. (“REA” or “REalloys”), has signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with the Saskatchewan Research Council (“SRC”) to begin working together to advance REA’s initiative of commercial production of high-performance rare earth magnet materials. REA’s planned production starts in Q2, with targeted expansion to 500 metric tonnes (“mt”) per year of magnet materials in 2026, and 1,000 mt by 2028. This is a major milestone to achieve the objective of a secure & resilient North American magnet materials & magnets supply chain focused on demand from U.S. Protected Markets (includes: National Defense Stockpiles (“NDS”), Defense Industrial Base (“DIB”), Nuclear Industrial Base (“NIB”), Robotics, Electric Aviation, Critical Infrastructure industries, and for U.S. Partner Countries with Defense Treaties, Alliances & Agreements).

By combining REA’s mid-stream production capabilities in heavy rare earth dysprosium-terbium (“DyTb”) metals with SRC’s mid-stream production capabilities in light rare earth neodymium-praseodymium (“NdPr”) metals, high performance magnet materials can now be made in North America, at REA’s Euclid, Ohio facility, to supply U.S. Protected Markets.

A North American Supply Chain for Magnet Materials & Magnets

REA’s Euclid facility has been servicing U.S. Protected Market clients including the US Defense Logistic Agency (“DLA”) and Department of Energy (“DOE”) Ames National Laboratory (“AMES”) with high-performance magnet materials, critical metals, & alloys solutions since 1997.

The SRC’s Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada is North America’s first, vertically integrated complex and began commercial scale processing of rare earth metals in July 2024, positioning Canada as a leader in ethical, sustainable, rare earth element separation and midstream processing.

REA has signed an MOU with The Saskatchewan Research Council on a strategic collaborative relationship in which SRC will provide services to REA in support of its effort to develop a secure and resilient North American rare earth elements supply chain to service U.S. Protected Market clients.

REA sources of material for its integrated supply chain include concentrate from its wholly owned development phase Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project (“HLREE Project”) in Saskatchewan, concentrate from an operating mine, and recycled magnet materials, ensuring strategic redundancy of upstream and mid-stream rare earth element supply for its Euclid Facility.

HLREE is one of North America’s most significant and high-grade Rare Earth Element (“REE”) ore deposits, situated approximately 55 kilometers northeast of Uranium City, the HLREE Project hosts a well-documented resource of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium—that are key inputs for high-performance magnet production. An S-K 1300 Technical Report for the HLREE Project was completed on December 6, 2024 by William J. Lewis, P.Geo. of Micon International Limited and REA is actively de-risking the project with Axiom Exploration Group as the lead upstream project manager.

David Argyle, CEO of REalloys said: “This collaboration between SRC and REalloys is a major step forward in building a fully independent North American high performance magnet materials and magnets supply chain - ensuring a secure & resilient source to meet U.S. Protected Markets demand.”

Mike Crabtree, President and CEO of SRC said: “SRC is excited to move forward with the intent of this MOU, which aims to address this strategic opportunity to integrate midstream processing technology with Saskatchewan’s vast potential in REE mineral resources.”

About REalloys Inc.

REalloys Inc. (REA) operates a downstream magnet material, critical metals, alloys, & magnet manufacturing facility, located in Euclid, Ohio, and owns the Hoidas Lake Rare Earth Elements Project, located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project boasts a significant Mineral Resource Estimate of 2,153,000 tons of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) in the Measured and Indicated categories, with significant potential upside. The Hoidas Lake deposit is distinguished by its unique combination of both Heavy Rare Earth Elements (HREEs), including Dysprosium, Terbium, Gadolinium, and Erbium, as well as Light Rare Earth Elements (LREEs) such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Cerium, and Lanthanum. REA is expanding its Ohio facility’s production capacity and is concurrently de-risking and advancing its HLREE Project. By incorporating additional verified rare earth element sources, toll manufacturing, and expanding the Euclid Facility’s installed manufacturing capacity, REA is positioned to meet U.S. Protected Markets high performance magnet materials, critical metals, and magnets demand on an accelerated timeline.

About SRC

SRC is Canada’s second largest research and technology organization with 1,400 clients in 22 countries around the world. With more than 400 employees, SRC has been helping clients solve technology problems, make improvements, increase productivity and develop new markets for more than 77 years. For more information, go to www.src.sk.ca.

About Blackboxstocks Inc.

Blackboxstocks Inc. is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders of all levels. Our web-based software employs "predictive technology" enhanced by artificial intelligence to find volatility and unusual market activity that may result in the rapid change in the price of a stock or option. Blackbox continuously scans the NASDAQ, New York Stock Exchange, CBOE, and all other options markets, analyzing over 10,000 stocks and up to 1,500,000 options contracts multiple times per second. We provide our users with a fully interactive social media platform that is integrated into our dashboard, enabling our users to exchange information and ideas quickly and efficiently through a common network. We recently introduced a live audio/screenshare feature that allows our members to broadcast on their own channels to share trade strategies and market insight within the Blackbox community. Blackbox is a SaaS company with a growing base of users that spans over 40 countries.

For more information, go to: https://blackboxstocks.com/

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, (a) those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time; (b) that the Company and REalloys may be unable to complete the proposed Merger and related transactions because, among other reasons, conditions to the closing of the proposed transaction may not be satisfied or waived; (c) uncertainty as to the timing of completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (d) the inability to complete the proposed transaction due to the failure to obtain Company stockholder approval for the proposed Merger and related transactions or the failure to satisfy other conditions to completion of the proposed Merger and related transactions; (e) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; (f) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; (g) the effect of the announcement of the proposed transaction on the Company’s relationships with its customers and suppliers, and on its operating results and business generally and (h) the outcome of any legal proceedings to the extent initiated against Company, REalloys or others following the announcement of the proposed transaction, as well as the Company’s and REalloys’ management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclosure Information

Blackbox uses and intends to continue to use its Investors website at https://blackboxstocks.com/company-overview as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Contacts

Blackboxstocks Inc.

Investors@blackboxstocks.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

(646) 863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

REalloys Inc.

David Argyle

CEO

REalloys Inc.

ceo@realloys.com

www.realloys.com