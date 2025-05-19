Videra Health and BestNotes Partner to Integrate Videra Health’s Sidekick Notes, a New Clinical AI Session Note Taker for Behavioral Health Clinicians

Orem, UT, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Videra Health, a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers, has announced that it has partnered with BestNotes, a leading Electronic Health Record (EHR) for the behavioral health industry, to integrate Sidekick Notes, a new clinical AI session note taker for behavioral health clinicians. Sidekick Notes is HIPAA-compliant and seamlessly integrates into BestNotes to help clinicians create high-quality notes through either ambient listening (recording the session) or dictation (summarizing the session aloud).

"Our partnership with BestNotes represents a significant step forward in bringing cutting-edge clinical AI to behavioral health providers," said Loren Larsen, CEO of Videra Health. "Sidekick Notes addresses one of the biggest pain points for clinicians—documentation burden—allowing them to focus more on patient care and less on paperwork. By integrating directly with BestNotes' EHR, we're making it seamless for clinicians to create high-quality notes while reducing burnout and improving clinical outcomes."

"At BestNotes, we're committed to providing our customers with the most innovative tools to enhance their clinical workflow," said Nathan Olsen, CEO of BestNotes. "By integrating Videra Health's Sidekick Notes into our EHR system, we're offering our users a powerful solution that not only saves time but also improves the quality of clinical documentation. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to help the helper™ deliver better care through technology to simplify their daily operations."

Sidekick Notes include a narrative-focused progress update and a clinical, diagnostic-focused medical necessity review that can be switched anytime, even after a session. Clinicians can also add commentary via dictation after the session to include non-verbal details, which the AI will incorporate into the regenerated note. Additionally, clinicians can type any commentary directly into the note.

Studies show that clinicians, including physicians, spend a significant portion of their workday on documentation and review, with some studies suggesting that up to 30% or even more of their time is dedicated to this task. Among the many benefits of Sidekick Notes include:

Time savings

Reduces burnout

Improves note quality and compliance

Allows better focus during sessions

Seamlessly integrates into a clinician’s existing BestNotes workflow

To learn more about Sidekick Notes visit, https://www.viderahealth.com/2025/04/23/ai-powered-clinical-documentation-sidekick/

About Videra Health™

Videra Health is a leading AI platform for behavioral health providers. The FDA-registered digital platform transforms how providers and healthcare systems interact and track a patient’s journey, illuminating the hidden depths of patient behavior and outcomes. Videra Health connects providers and patients anytime, anywhere, between visits and post-discharge via written and video assessments that translate into actionable quantitative and qualitative patient data. The platform streamlines diagnoses, enhances care accessibility, optimizes workflows and drives down costs for providers and healthcare systems.

For more information, visit www.viderahealth.com.

About BestNotes

With over two decades of experience, BestNotes stands as a trusted and established Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform purpose-built for behavioral health and addiction treatment providers. Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of this industry, BestNotes offers audit and accreditation compliant clinical documentation, robust outcomes tracking capabilities, and a world-class support team. At its core, BestNotes' purpose is to help the helper™ by providing a high-quality EHR solution at a low cost. For more information, visit www.bestnotes.com.