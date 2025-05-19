MIGNOW Announces Entry into U.S. Market to Accelerate SAP S/4HANA Migration Through AI Automation

Methodology Cuts Migration Timelines up to 5X, Reduces Project Costs as much as 70% versus Traditional Approaches

MIAMI, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIGNOW, a leading provider of AI-driven software migration solutions, today announced its official expansion into the U.S. market with the opening of its operational hub in Miami. Known for automating up to 80% of the migration effort from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA, MIGNOW is bringing its proven technology and expertise to help U.S. enterprises accelerate transformation with unmatched speed, accuracy, and cost efficiency. The company currently supports more than 100 clients globally, including over 20 outside Brazile, highlighting the scalability and international momentum behind its platform.

“Our Miami office marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to the U.S. market,” said Guilherme Joventino, COO of MIGNOW. “We’re planning significant expansion in 2025, with new hires across sales, consulting, and engineering to better serve enterprise clients and scale our impact nationwide.”

MIGNOW’s platform, recognized by SAP for innovation in digital transformation, delivers full-spectrum automation, from initial assessments and code conversion to post-migration support. Compared to traditional consulting-heavy approaches, MIGNOW cuts migration timelines by up to 5x and reduces project costs by approximately 70% compared to traditional approaches.

Already active in the U.S., MIGNOW is supporting projects with leading organizations such as NIKON and IvyTech, and has worked globally with major enterprises including Carrefour and Besi. The company also maintains strategic partnerships with SAP, AWS, and Intel, which are helping co-develop integrated solutions for enterprise customers across multiple regions.

“Our end-to-end model isn’t just faster, it delivers real business outcomes with significantly fewer errors and far greater predictability,” continued Joventino. “With proven results, strong alliances, and a platform built for scale, we’re ready to help U.S. companies modernize with confidence.”

This North American expansion comes as the global SAP community prepares for SAP ECC end-of-life in 2027, prompting a surge in modernization initiatives. MIGNOW’s latest platform release includes enhanced capabilities such as Clean Core automation, annual upgrade accelerators, and intelligent impact analysis, all of which make migrations faster, safer, and easier to maintain over time.

With SAP ECC support ending in 2027, the pressure is on for U.S. enterprises to modernize quickly and efficiently. MIGNOW’s expansion comes at a critical moment for the market, offering a proven, automation-first approach to help organizations de-risk and accelerate their SAP S/4HANA journeys. U.S. companies interested in learning more or scheduling a modernization assessment can visit www.mig-now.com or contact the MIGNOW team directly.

MIGNOW is a Platinum Sponsor at SAP’s upcoming SAP Sapphire Annual Conference, to be held at the Orange County Convention Center, May 19-21.

MIGNOW will be located in booth #303

Guilherme Joventino, MIGNOW’s COO and Co-Founder and NFL superstar, Rob Gronkowski will speak on the topic Accelerating Digital Transformation with MIGNOW, on Tuesday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. in Theater 1

To arrange a demo of MIGNOW’s fast, effective migration solutions, visit here

To arrange a media briefing with MIGNOW COO Guilherme Joventino, contact mignow@upraisepr.com.

About MIGNOW

MIGNOW is a software company specialized in automating migration and update processes between SAP ECC and SAP S/4HANA. Its pioneering solution enables companies' Digital Transformation journey, contributing to the reduction of failures, efforts and costs, automating around 80% of migration processes.

With a portfolio of renowned clients such as Nike, GPA, Pague Menos, XP, Carrefour, among others, MIGNOW is recognized as a leader in the sector and has a proven track record of successful conversions, as well as major awards such as the SAP Innovation Awards in category “Digital Transformation on Rise with SAP” due to its successful migration from Carrefour in just three months, significantly exceeding the market average, which is around one year.

Press Contact