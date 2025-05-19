TrueCommerce EDI Achieves SAP® Certified Integration with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud

PITTSBURGH, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce announced today that its EDI solution has achieved SAP® certification as integrated with RISE with SAP S/4HANA® Cloud. The integration supports versions 2023 and newer of the S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, and complements TrueCommerce's existing SAP-certified EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

“Coming on the heels of our EDI integration with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public, this latest certification for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private extends our EDI integration offering for companies on the path to digital transformation with S/4HANA Cloud,” said Ryan Tierney, SVP of Product at TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions. “As we continue to expand our portfolio, we remain focused on the future—providing our customers with cutting-edge options and the flexibility to choose the integration approach that best aligns with their unique business needs and positions them for long-term growth.”

Key features and benefits of TrueCommerce EDI Integration for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition include:

Enhanced Efficiency and Compliance: The integration helps streamline operations by automating the exchange of critical business documents, reducing manual processes, and decreasing the potential for errors.

The integration helps streamline operations by automating the exchange of critical business documents, reducing manual processes, and decreasing the potential for errors. Advanced Shipping Notice (ASN) Support: Compliance with trading partners’ requirements is crucial, and the TrueCommerce solution supports various ASN types, enabling robust compliance.

Compliance with trading partners’ requirements is crucial, and the TrueCommerce solution supports various ASN types, enabling robust compliance. Multi-threading Capabilities: This feature enables the simultaneous exchange of multiple large transactions—resulting in fewer delays and faster processing.

This feature enables the simultaneous exchange of multiple large transactions—resulting in fewer delays and faster processing. Integrated Documents: The integration includes comprehensive support for order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and warehousing workflows—simplifying supply chain processes.

The integration includes comprehensive support for order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and warehousing workflows—simplifying supply chain processes. Drop Shipping and eCommerce: TrueCommerce supports drop ship orders and integrates with multiple sales channels, empowering businesses to quickly respond to market demands.



The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that TrueCommerce’s EDI Integration for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition (version number 8.12.2.110) integrates with RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud using standard integration technologies.

Connect with TrueCommerce at SAP Sapphire

TrueCommerce will exhibit at SAP Sapphire from May 19-21 in Orlando, FL. Visit booth #413 to connect with the TrueCommerce team, explore our EDI integrations with SAP S/4HANA Cloud in depth, and see the solution in action with a live demo.

