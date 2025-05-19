Cirrascale Cloud Services to Offer AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs and Platforms in its AI Innovation Cloud

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrascale Cloud Services, the leading provider of innovative cloud and managed solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC), today announced the upcoming availability of the AMD Instinct™ MI350 Series GPUs and platforms in its AI Innovation Cloud. This new addition will give customers access to powerful new options for training large-scale AI models, accelerating high-throughput inference, and running complex HPC simulations.

AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs and platforms are built on cutting-edge fourth-generation AMD CDNA™ architecture, setting new standards for GenAI and HPC in the cloud. With up to 288GB of HBM3E memory the MI350 delivers exceptional performance for training massive AI models, high-speed inference, and complex scientific workloads. Expanded datatype support, including FP16, FP8, and next-gen FP6 and FP4, maximizes throughput and energy efficiency for advanced AI models.

Cirrascale has collaborated with AMD to help leading AI companies accelerate time to results by delivering tailored cloud environments built for their unique model architectures and performance needs. With the addition of the AMD Instinct MI350 Series, Cirrascale expands its ability to offer finely tuned configurations—enabling even greater flexibility for customers building next-generation AI and HPC applications at scale.

This announcement follows the recent addition of AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs to Cirrascale’s AI Innovation Cloud, a trusted AI infrastructure choice for large-scale deployments, such as Llama 405B and GPT models. Advanced FP16 and FP8 processing, high memory capacity, and seamless scalability make it ideal for demanding AI workloads in enterprise and research settings.

“Adding the AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs and platforms alongside the AMD Instinct MI325X offerings to our AI Innovation Cloud is another significant milestone that addresses some of our customers’ most pressing desires: flexibility and choice,” said Mike LaPan, Vice President of Marketing, Cirrascale Cloud Services. “With the Instinct MI350’s industry-leading memory capacity and bandwidth, expanded datatype support, and robust security, innovators can confidently accelerate the development and deployment of next-gen AI models much more efficiently.”

These latest additions to the AI Innovation Cloud strengthen Cirrascale’s ability to meet the demands of AI workloads with optimized environments for model training, fine-tuning, and inference. From scientific simulations to financial modeling, the new platforms support a wide range of use cases with seamless scalability and future-ready networking. Cirrascale continues to set the standard for enabling innovators to deploy and scale AI workloads efficiently and securely.

AMD Instinct MI350 Series GPUs will be generally available on the Cirrascale Cloud Services AI Innovation Cloud soon. For more information, visit https://www.cirrascale.com/ai-innovation-cloud/amd-instinct-series-cloud. To gain access to AMD Instinct MI325X cloud instances available now, visit https://www.cirrascale.com/amd-instinct-mi325X to sign-up.

About Cirrascale Cloud Services

Cirrascale Cloud Services is a leading cloud and managed services provider dedicated to deploying state-of-the-art compute resources and high-speed storage solutions at scale. Our AI Innovation Cloud is purpose-built to enable clients to scale their training and inferencing workloads for generative AI, large language models, and high-performance computing. To learn more about Cirrascale Cloud Services and its unique cloud offerings, please visit https://cirrascale.com or call (888) 942-3800.

