Is Cloud Mining the Future of Crypto ROI? DN Miner Believes It's Just Getting Started

London, UK, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As market volatility becomes the new norm in cryptocurrency, many crypto holders are rethinking how they generate returns on their portfolios. Enter DN Miner , a leading AI-powered cloud mining platform rapidly gaining traction among investors seeking more stable, passive strategies in a highly unpredictable market.

From casual crypto users to serious long-term holders, the demand for cloud mining has surged as investors aim to reduce risk, accumulate crypto consistently, and diversify beyond simple buy-and-hold strategies.

Why Cloud Mining Is Gaining Momentum in 2025

Cloud mining allows users to earn daily crypto rewards by funding mining contracts, without the need to manage hardware or understand technical operations. With DN Miner, users can deposit Bitcoin or XRP to activate AI-optimized mining contracts that yield crypto income regardless of market price fluctuations.

"What we’re seeing is a shift in how people think about ROI in crypto," said Erin Stevens, Executive Director at DN Miner. "It’s no longer just about holding coins and waiting for them to moon. It’s about actively earning yield every day, even when the market is sideways or down."

A Smarter Way to Diversify Your Crypto Portfolio

Crypto holders are increasingly aware of how volatile assets like Bitcoin and Solana can dominate their portfolio’s risk profile. With daily price swings of 5% or more, even seasoned investors are feeling the pressure.

By integrating a cloud mining contract through DN Miner, users can offset some of that volatility and introduce a non-correlated income stream into their digital asset strategy.

Example use case:





A portfolio split between 50% BTC, 30% SOL, and 20% XRP may benefit from allocating even 10% to a DN Miner contract. This creates a parallel stream of crypto rewards that doesn’t rely on trading markets, reducing reliance on perfect entry and exit timing.

"This approach allows you to own Bitcoin or Solana and still be earning daily crypto through mining," added Stevens. "That’s where portfolio resilience starts to take shape."

The Passive Crypto Strategy for a New Generation of Investors

As global economic tensions, trade policy uncertainty, and inflation fears dominate the headlines, many investors are seeking alternatives that generate returns passively and are more resilient to market shocks.

DN Miner’s AI-powered platform offers:

Daily payouts in Bitcoin or XRP





No hardware or technical knowledge required





Low entry thresholds suitable for new investors





Automated mining optimization tools





Real-time dashboards and reporting





24/7 customer support





A $100 bonus for new users who activate a contract





The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:









The platform’s user-friendly interface and rapid onboarding process mean that even first-time miners can begin generating rewards within minutes of registration.

How Cloud Mining Reduces Risk and Increases ROI

Unlike traditional crypto investing, which hinges on asset appreciation, cloud mining provides a predictable income stream. This is crucial for investors looking to reduce portfolio drawdowns during bear markets or volatile cycles.

According to DN Miner, mining contracts also improve Sharpe ratios (a measurement of risk-adjusted return) when added to a typical crypto portfolio.

"Most portfolios are overexposed to price movement," said Stevens. "Cloud mining gives investors a way to mathematically reduce that risk while staying fully engaged in the crypto space."

Expanding Beyond Bitcoin and XRP

Due to overwhelming user demand, DN Miner recently announced plans to expand its mining services to additional cryptocurrencies. Following the success of its XRP integration, which drew a record number of new users, the platform will soon support contracts funded by other major digital assets.

This strategic expansion positions DN Miner to capture even more market share from platforms that have failed to innovate or adapt to the growing demand for yield-driven strategies.

"We’ve only scratched the surface of what cloud mining can do for crypto portfolios," Stevens said. "And as more users experience the benefits firsthand, we expect even greater adoption moving forward."

A Sustainable Way to Accumulate Crypto

One of the most attractive aspects of DN Miner’s platform is the ability to build crypto reserves through steady accumulation, without needing to trade or constantly monitor market charts. For many investors, this hands-off, passive model is exactly what they’ve been waiting for.

As Stevens put it: "In this new era, crypto investing isn’t just about riding the highs — it’s about earning during the lows. DN Miner is here to make that possible for everyone."

About DN Miner

DN Miner is a next-generation, AI-powered cloud mining platform that allows investors to earn daily crypto returns by funding mining contracts using Bitcoin or XRP. With no hardware requirements, a beginner-friendly interface, and fully automated mining management, DN Miner helps crypto holders diversify, reduce volatility, and unlock passive income, regardless of market direction.

Company name: DNMiner

Company email: info@dnminer.com

Company website: https://dnminer.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



