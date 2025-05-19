Scientific Adventures for Girls Named California Nonprofit of the Year

Bay Area program recognized for providing STEM education to 12,000+ underrepresented kids and their families

OAKLAND, Calif., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Adventures for Girls (SAfG), the Bay Area nonprofit providing STEM education to kindergarten through sixth grade students, today announced it has been named a California Nonprofit of the Year by the California Association of Nonprofits.

Stereotypes about who belongs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) take root early, diminishing girls’ confidence and interest as young as kindergarten. Yet most California elementary schools offer less than 20 minutes of science instruction a day — a critical window for sparking future STEM careers, where women hold just 25% of jobs in computing and engineering, and Latina, Black and Indigenous women account for less than 10% of the STEM workforce. Increasing access to these fields is key to closing the economic gap, with STEM jobs paying nearly twice as much as non-STEM roles.

“SAfG tackles this challenge by delivering free, hands-on STEM programs after school, every week of the school year, during spring break and over the summer,” said Courtenay Carr Heuer, co-founder, Business Development and Advocacy. “Its programs also introduce girls to female STEM role models, engage families through take-home projects and events, and foster curiosity, creativity and resilience while building practical skills.”

Each year, California assembly members and state senators honor a nonprofit from their district. This year, District 14 Assemblymember Buffy Wicks has recognized SAfG for its leadership in closing the gender gap in STEM across 23 East Bay schools. They will be recognized alongside honorees from other districts at California Nonprofits Day on May 21, 2025.

“Scientific Adventures for Girls is transforming the future of STEM by empowering girls of color and those from low-income families with the skills and confidence to succeed,” said Wicks. “I’m proud to honor their incredible work bringing free, hands-on learning and inspiring role models to hundreds of young students across the East Bay.”

SAfG relies entirely on grants and donations to fuel its mission and reach more girls. All programming is free to the thousands of children they serve at Title 1 schools. To support the program and help inspire the next generation of STEM leaders, donate here .

About the California Association of Nonprofits

The California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits) is a statewide membership organization serving as the voice of California’s nonprofit sector. Representing a network of more than 10,000 organizations, CalNonprofits works to strengthen the economic and political power of California’s nonprofits by advocating with lawmakers and government agencies, providing education and resources on compliance and best practices, conducting groundbreaking research on the economic impact of the nonprofit sector, and promoting volunteerism and civic engagement. CalNonprofits also administers the Nonprofit Student Debt Project and offers member benefits to help nonprofits save money and operate more effectively.

Learn more at www.calnonprofits.org .

About Scientific Adventures for Girls

Scientific Adventures for Girls (SAfG) is a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to closing the gender gap in STEM by providing out-of-school programs for girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. The organization focuses on historically underrepresented minorities, with more than 90% of participants identifying as BIPOC. SAfG operates across 23 East Bay schools and has reached 12,000+ children and their families with support from individual donors and sponsors, including Pixar Animation Studios, the Warriors Community Foundation and the Sharks Foundation. Nationally recognized for its impact, SAfG is the recipient of the 2025 California Nonprofit of the Year award and the 2023 DNA of Learning Award from Million Girls Moonshot, and has contributed to the White House National Diversity Strategy and the 2024 “You Belong in STEM” Convening.

Learn more and donate at scientificadventures.org .