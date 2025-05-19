Aware Taps Proven Cybersecurity Leader Lona Therrien to Boost Brand as Chief Marketing Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometric authentication company, today announces Lona Therrien as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 15 years of experience driving growth in the cybersecurity industry, Therrien will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and operations.

Therrien brings a proven track record of success in building high-performing marketing teams and delivering go-to-market strategies that fuel demand and elevate brand visibility. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at ExtraHop (acquired by Bain Capital and Crosspoint Capital Partners), where she led strategic initiatives that accelerated pipeline generation and strengthened market positioning. Recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024, Therrien spearheaded a company-wide rebrand and surpassed marketing revenue targets, contributing to pipeline and bookings growth.

Her prior leadership roles at Cybereason (SoftBank-backed company that raised over $800mm), Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME, taken private in 2022), RSA, and Symantec have solidified her reputation as a results-driven marketer with deep cybersecurity expertise. Her data-driven approach, combined with a passion for cybersecurity and customer-centricity, make her an ideal fit to lead Aware’s marketing organization.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lona Therrien to Aware’s executive team,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO and President of Aware. “Her strategic mindset, deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, and ability to align marketing with business growth are exactly what we need to propel Aware through our next phase of expansion. Lona’s leadership will be instrumental to execute a customer-obsessed, science-forward approach as we continue to scale and meet the growing demand for robust and seamless biometric authentication.”

Therrien’s appointment follows a series of key executive hires, including cybersecurity veteran Gary Evee as Chairman of the Board, Ajay Amlani—former CLEAR co-founder and security executive—as CEO, and Brian Krause, a digital identity and biometrics leader, as Chief Revenue Officer.

“Joining Aware at such a pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity,” said Lona Therrien. “Marketing is at its best when it’s grounded in real customer needs—and Aware’s advanced biometric solutions are purpose-built to meet those needs. I’m honored to work alongside a team that shares my passion for turning insights into impactful programs that drive engagement, amplify our presence in the market, and align brand and demand strategies with the evolving priorities of our customers and partners.”

This appointment reflects Aware’s continued investment in building a world-class leadership team focused on delivering fast, secure, accurate, and scalable biometrics to customers and partners around the globe.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/431de62d-8df0-4874-9cd1-8aefa1a36122