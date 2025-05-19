Hospice Choices: VITAS® Healthcare Is Now Serving Marion County, Florida

OCALA, Fla., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of North Central Florida now have easier access to high-quality, compassionate hospice services from the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life care. On May 15, VITAS Healthcare began accepting hospice-eligible patients in Marion County and delivering expert comfort care that improves patients’ quality of life wherever they call home.

Healthcare professionals can download the VITAS mobile app for one-touch referrals and interactive hospice eligibility guidelines. Referrals are also available 24/7/365 by calling 800.93.VITAS.

VITAS services for hospice-eligible Florida patients include:

Additional therapies and patient-focused programs include:

Nationally recognized veterans program

Music therapy visits by a certified music therapist with the goal of meeting physical, emotional, cognitive, social and spiritual needs

Paw Pals ® visits from loving animals and their volunteer owners to comfort patients

Specialized sepsis care and palliative care teams

“In Marion County, there is a clear need for high-acuity hospice care that VITAS is uniquely equipped to provide,” said Jennifer Nygaard, senior vice president of operations for VITAS in North Florida. “Our teams are experienced in managing complex medical needs—whether it’s IV therapies, ventilators, high-flow oxygen, cardiac infusions or specialized equipment—and we’re equally committed to supporting families through challenging dynamics. We’re proud to bring our compassionate, can-do approach to this community and help fill a critical gap in care.”

At VITAS, every hospice patient receives care from a team of specially trained healthcare professionals who ensure that they live their remaining months, weeks and days in comfort and with dignity. The interdisciplinary team includes a physician, hospice nurse, hospice aide, social worker, volunteer, chaplain and bereavement specialist.

As the demand for hospice services continues to rise, particularly in a state with one of the highest aging populations of adults 65+, VITAS is addressing this need by expanding access to more Floridians. Since its founding over 45 years ago in Florida, VITAS has cared for more than 1.5 million patients nationally.

Studies show that hospice care enhances the quality of life for individuals across many advanced illnesses. By easing access to care earlier in the disease trajectory, VITAS aims to increase satisfaction, improve pain control and reduce physical and emotional distress for seriously patients and their loved ones, ensuring that more Floridians can benefit from the compassionate end-of-life care they deserve.

Learn more about end-of-life services, discover a meaningful career with a globally recognized best-in-class healthcare employer and find fulfilling volunteer opportunities at VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 56 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,001 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 30 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the first quarter of 2025, VITAS reported an average daily census of 22,336. Visit www.vitas.com.