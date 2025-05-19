Scholars’ Perspectives: China has been on the right side of history, says former UNGA president

Beijing, China, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Learning from History to Build Together a Brighter Future" – this is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signed article published in the Russian Gazette newspaper ahead of his arrival in Russia for a state visit and attendance at the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. The article emphasizes the importance of “upholding a correct historical perspective on WWII,” “upholding the postwar international order,” and “firmly defending international fairness and justice.”

During his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 8, President Xi reiterated that in face of the countercurrent of unilateralism and the act of power politics and bullying in the world, China will work with Russia to take a clear stand to jointly promote the correct historical perspective on WWII, firmly defend the victory of WWII, and promote an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Valuing history, studying history, and drawing lessons from history are distinctive features of President Xi’s governance philosophy. Readers of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China will likely share a common perception – President Xi places great emphasis on a macro-historical perspective, using history as a critical framework and starting point for analyzing issues, observing trends, and strategizing. The article "Remember the Past and Our Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Build a New Future" clearly reflects President Xi’s consistent stance and attitude toward history, as well as his profound understanding of the importance and necessity of upholding a correct historical perspective.

In the fourth installment of the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series, the Global Times continues to invite Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers to share their insights, understandings and reflections on the macro-historical perspective of “learning from the history to create a better future.”

In the third article of the "Scholars' Perspectives" column, which comprises interviews with and signed articles from renowned scholars across various countries, Global Times (GT) reporter Wang Wenwen talked to Vuk Jeremić (Jeremić), professor of practice at Sciences Po Paris School of International Affairs, 67th president of UN General Assembly and former foreign minister of Serbia.

GT: President Xi paid a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10, during which he attended the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow. Ina signed article published in the Russian Gazette newspaper, he stated, “We must learn from history, especially the hard lessons of the Second World War. We must draw wisdom and strength from the great victory of the World Anti-Fascist War.” What are your thoughts on the Chinese leader’s attendance at this commemoration? What do you think is the significance of commemorating the victory of the WWII?

Jeremić: The World War II victory stands out as arguably the most heroic endeavor in human history. The values defended and the sacrifices endured in that war form the bedrock of our common humanity. It is therefore only natural that the central 80th anniversary commemorations of this global turning point were held in Moscow, with the Chinese president being the main guest among the equally distinguished guests of honor. His presence in Moscow is both symbolic and essential.

The joint efforts by China and Russia to maintain the historical memory of the anti-fascist victory in World War II represent a deep and abiding responsibility. This legacy must never be politicized or allowed to fade, as it is not merely a tribute to the past, but a moral compass for the future.

GT: The second volume of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China includes his important speech at the Commemoration of The 70th Anniversary of The Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and The World Anti-Fascist War. In this speech, he pointed out, “During the war, with huge national sacrifice, the Chinese people held ground in the main theater in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War, thus making major contribution to its victory” and “received extensive support from the international community.” We commemorated the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and The World Anti-Fascist War, in order to “bear history in mind, honor all those who laid down their lives, cherish peace and open up the future.” Do you know about the history of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression?

Jeremić: When I moved from Yugoslavia to the West in the early 1990s, I was struck by how little people knew about the scale of China's sacrifice in World War II. Apart from the Soviet Union, no country endured more suffering. The Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression was a titanic struggle – both in terms of human loss and moral clarity. In my opinion, it deserves far more recognition in global historical consciousness.

Over thousands of years, China has fought fewer wars than any other great power. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, it has largely stayed true to a peacefully development path – focusing instead on domestic progress and global cooperation. Over the past four decades alone, China’s reforms have lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty and made an unparalleled contribution to humanity’s collective advancement. That deserves enormous respect and gratitude.

GT: In the fourth volume of the book, President Xi profoundly stated, “We cannot see far or advance further, if we do not know and understand history,” and “we need to learn by comparing and analyzing long cycles of history.” He also emphasized in Russia, “Historical memory and truth will not fade with the passage of time. They serve as inspirations that mirror the present and illuminate the future.” We recognize that the establishment of the UN is a significant outcome of the victory of World War II. As the former president of the United Nations General Assembly, how do you believe we should defend the victory of WWII from the historical cycle of World War II to the present? What insights can we gain from this?

Jeremić: Indeed, history unfolds in cycles. Geopolitical cycles, however, tend to be longer and more complex, stretching over decades. Following a remarkable period of global integration – characterized by the spread of multilateral cooperation, rise in economic interdependence and poverty reduction – we are now in a period of geopolitical recession. Trust between key actors is fraying, and the norms that guided international behavior are being challenged by a number of actors, not just by the single most powerful nation, as it has been the case for decades.

In face of new changes, history inspires us. The spirit of the anti-fascist alliance during WWII was based on cooperation across ideological divides. That should serve as a profound lesson for today. Ideological differences may be real, but they must never become excuses for confrontation. The answer should not be to abandon global cooperation, but to refine and reinforce it in light of today’s realities.

Rather than reverting to rival blocs or zero-sum mind-sets, the world needs a flexible and inclusive order – one that accommodates different models of development while promoting common rules and mutual respect. We must acknowledge that the postwar international system requires thoughtful renewal. Ultimately, the path forward will depend on pragmatic engagement and a willingness to adapt.

GT: You mentioned cycles of history and noted that geopolitical cycles tend to be longer and more complex. This aligns with the marco-historical perspective of President Xi. In his book, he emphasizes that as the world “is undergoing change on a scale unseen in a century, we should establish a comprehensive and balanced view of history, understand the dynamics of evolution and the laws of history by analyzing history, the times and the world from a broader perspective, and devise systematic, forward-looking and innovative strategies as appropriate.” By doing so, we can navigate the tide of history in the right direction and always stand on “the right side of history.”

Jeremić: To stand on the "right side of history" is to act in alignment with the long-term interests of humanity – not just one nation, ideology or moment. It means choosing peace over war, dialogue over discord and shared progress over narrow self-interest. It requires courage to stand against the tide when necessary, and humility to recognize one’s place in the broader human story.

China’s millennia-long continuity, its cultural depth and the scale of its historical transformations make its trajectory a singularly significant part of the overall human journey. China has been on the right side of history, because if it weren’t, the humanity as a whole would not have been on the right side of history either – and I don’t believe that. The modernization and reform China has undertaken in the last few decades represent the biggest contribution to human development in our era. That must be acknowledged and respected.

I also believe in the agency of all nations to contribute to a better world – by advancing dialogue and standing up for shared values.

GT: In the second volume of the book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China, President Xi sees history as a mirror. “Remembering history does not mean being obsessed with the past. Rather, in doing so, we aim to create a better future and pass the torch of peace from generation to generation.” Today, unilateralism, hegemony, bullying and coercion are causing great harm. Humanity is once again at a crossroads: unity or division, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum. What suggestions do you have for countries on how to use history as a mirror to navigate the crossroads and collaboratively build a brighter future?

Jeremić: The rise of unilateralism around the world threatens to unravel decades of global progress. I am not surprised by recent developments, especially the shift in American foreign policy under the banner of “America First.”

The world is watching. And history will judge how this pivotal era was handled. It is my earnest hope that the lessons of the 20th century -- especially those rooted in the anti-fascist struggle – will inform our choices in the 21st.

Multilateralism is not merely a principle I endorse, it has been the foundation of my career in international diplomacy. We are no longer in the golden era of global optimism. This does not mean abandoning the multilateral ideals, but we must adapt them to the new realities. The future of multilateralism depends on our ability to temper ambition with realism. That means focusing on what is achievable, avoiding unnecessary polarization and resisting the temptation to constantly assign blame. In an age of heightened tensions, prudence is a crucial virtue. We need to defend the spirit of international cooperation not as a relic of the past, but as a vital tool for managing the present and shaping the future.

China’s global role, particularly its emphasis on harmonious development cooperation and building of the community of common destiny for mankind, is profoundly appreciated – in Serbia for sure. Serbia’s foreign policy rejects the notion that smaller countries must choose sides. Instead, we advocate for a balanced, principled approach that allows for diverse cooperation. Forcing countries into binary alignments only weakens global governance. In a world of shared challenges, there is no viable alternative to win-win cooperation. It is the only rational path forward, everything else would lead to fragmentation, instability, and loss.

