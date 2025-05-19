XRP News: As Ripple’s Price Slumps, Xrpturbo $XRT Surges 150%, Set To Unveil AI Agent Launchpad On XRPL

TALLINN, Estonia, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Ripple's price retraces to the $2.3 range, a new force is rising on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Xrpturbo ($XRT) .

While XRP holders feel the pinch of market volatility, $XRT is making a major splash, surging an impressive 150%.

This explosive growth comes just as Xrpturbo prepares to launch its innovative AI Agent Launchpad, set to revolutionize the XRPL ecosystem.

Designed to bring seamless staking, governance, and unprecedented access to early-stage XRPL projects, Xrpturbo is rapidly becoming the go-to platform for DeFi enthusiasts and investors.

With $XRT now listed on major exchanges like BitMart and Xpmarket , the platform is poised for even greater expansion, giving traders and developers an exciting new way to engage with the fast-growing XRPL ecosystem.

With first rewards already distributed, the staking pool is now live and you can acquire $XRT to start staking today.

The platform’s native token XRT has surged by nearly 150% on exchanges since its presale concluded.

You can purchase $XRT today on BitMart and Xpmarket .

You can join the Xrpturbo telegram community to stay updated on the latest news and announcements.

As part of the protocol's expanding utility, XRT holders will soon gain access to Xrpturbo’s Governance & Launchpad DApp, rolling out soon on the XRPL Testnet.

“We’re building more than just staking on XRPL,” said a spokesperson for Xrpturbo.

“We’re creating a full-stack DeFi ecosystem where your XRP can earn yield, your voice can shape the protocol, and your wallet gets access to early-stage XRPL innovation.”

25% APY Liquid Staking Now Live

With the launch of Xrpturbo’s liquid staking, users can now earn high yield rewards without locking up their tokens.

The non-custodial system allows users to stake and retain liquidity, a major differentiator in a market where flexibility is key.

XRT Token Soars 150% After Presale, Now Trading on BitMart and Xpmarket

XRT, the utility and governance token of the Xrpturbo ecosystem, has seen massive momentum following its presale, with a near 150% price increase in just weeks according to Coingecko .



Now listed on BitMart and Xpmarket , XRT’s growing market cap reflects both strong community demand and expanding protocol utility.

XRT powers key features across the platform, including:

Staking incentives

Voting rights in protocol governance

Access to exclusive Launchpad projects on XRPL

With more features being unlocked, including token burns and liquidity incentives, analysts are already calling XRT one of XRPL’s top DeFi assets to watch.



$XRT is ranked on one of the Top 50 tokens on the XRP Ledger

Governance & Launchpad DApp Rolling Out on XRPL Testnet

In a move set to further decentralize and empower the Xrpturbo community, the platform’s Governance & Launchpad DApp is preparing to go live on the XRPL Testnet.

The DApp allows XRT holders to vote on future upgrades, protocol parameters, and Launchpad initiatives while gaining priority access to new XRPL token offerings and early-stage Web3 startups building on the ledger.

With Ethereum-style utility finally arriving on XRPL, Xrpturbo is poised to lead the next wave of growth for the network.

About Xrpturbo

Xrpturbo is a next-generation DeFi protocol built on the XRP Ledger, focused on bringing advanced staking, governance, and Launchpad tools to XRP holders.

With a mission to unlock real utility and yield for the XRPL community, Xrpturbo empowers users to earn, govern, and grow within a decentralized ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Company: Xrpturbo

Website: https://xrpturbo.com

Email: contact@xrpturbo.com

X: https://x.com/xrpturbocom

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/411ea92a-f2ff-47e8-8223-291b6dfd2f6f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a42358b3-8dd1-46ff-a0da-661ce5311499

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c50da175-2593-4615-8268-66321948d845