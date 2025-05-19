UAE QSR Market to Skyrocket to US$ 25.36 Billion by 2033 | 2025 Report

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market, valued at USD 5.25 Billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 25.36 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by urbanization, rising demand for convenience food, and the proliferation of both international and regional QSR brands.

The UAE's QSR sector benefits from a fast-paced lifestyle, increased disposable incomes, and a robust tourism industry. The emirate's diverse expatriate population has created a demand for a wide variety of cuisines, from American fast food to Middle Eastern flavors. Moreover, digital advancements, such as food delivery apps and contactless payments, are accelerating the market's expansion.

Several factors fuel the growth of the QSR market in the UAE. Rapid urbanization has shifted consumer eating habits towards speedy, affordable meals. The expanding urban workforce, longer working hours, and an increase in the number of shopping malls and entertainment centers contribute to the market's vibrancy. The Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aims to boost quality of life and happiness for residents, integrating urban development with economic priorities and needs.

Digital platforms such as Talabat, Deliveroo, and Zomato are propelling the QSR market further by making food ordering more accessible and efficient. These platforms offer quick delivery and promotional discounts, prompting QSR brands to enhance their digital presence through increased delivery networks and investment in cloud kitchens.

The tourism industry is another vital growth driver. As a top global tourism destination, the UAE attracts millions of visitors annually who prefer quick and easily accessible eateries, including international fast-food chains. Airports and tourist sites see significant traffic supporting market growth. The UAE Tourism Strategy 2031 further bolsters the sector's development through sustainable initiatives.

The competitive nature of the UAE's QSR market features global and local players vying for market share. Distinguishing factors include menu innovation, pricing strategies, and superior customer experiences. High rental prices and marketing expenses pose challenges, especially for smaller operations.

Growing health consciousness among consumers is shifting demand from high-calorie fast food to healthier alternatives. QSRs are adapting by adding grilled, organic, vegetarian, and low-calorie options to their offerings. The popularity of segments like gourmet and veggie burgers highlights shifting consumer tastes.

Other key segments of the QSR market include ice cream, driven by the UAE's warm climate, and pizza, favored for its customizability and delivery convenience. Chains have also expanded into travel hubs, leisure locations, and retail environments. Airport and travel food courts host diverse regional and international brands, enhancing travelers' dining experiences.

Key players in the UAE's QSR market include companies such as AlAmar Foods Company, ALBAIK Food Systems, Alghanim Industries, and Americana Restaurants. These entities contribute to the sector through strategic expansion, menu diversification, and embracing digital trends.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $25.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United Arab Emirates Quick Service Restaurant Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Cuisine

6.2 By Outlet

6.3 By Location



7. Cuisine



8. Outlet



9. Location



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Key Players Analysis



Companies Featured





AlAmar Foods Company

ALBAIK Food Systems Company S.A.

Alghanim Industries & Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons WLL

Americana Restaurants International PLC

Apparel Group

Emirates Fast Food Company

Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC

M.H. Alshaya Co. WLL

Ring International Holding AG





