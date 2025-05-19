Laser Distance Sensor Market Size Set to Reach USD 3.73 Billion by 2031, Experiences Growth with Rising Demand in Automotive Applications | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the Global Laser Distance Sensor market is observing healthy growth owing to the rising demand in automotive applications.

The Laser Distance Sensor market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, robotics, and smart infrastructure. Advancements in AI, IoT integration, and non-contact measurement solutions are enhancing sensor capabilities and adoption. Key players in this market include Keyence Corporation, SICK AG, OMRON Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Baumer Group, Banner Engineering, Jenoptik AG, Micro-Epsilon, and Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth1. : The Laser Distance Sensor market is expected to reach US$ 2.14 billion by 2024 from US$ 3.73 billion in 2031; it is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The continuous transformation across the automotive industry has triggered the demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and light detection and ranging (LiDAR). With the increasing emphasis on requirements for high levels of accuracy and heterogeneous signal redundancy in ADAS and LiDAR Power Ranges, the demand for laser distance sensors is rising.



2. Increased Need for Precision Measurement: Precise measurements lead to reduced errors, faster production cycles, and improved overall efficiency. The need for precise measurement and control systems is becoming increasingly vital across various industries, driven by the growing complexity of modern manufacturing processes and the necessity to meet regulatory standards. Power Ranges requiring highly accurate measurements, such as those in aerospace, robotics, and construction, often depend on laser sensors for their ability to deliver high-resolution data since laser sensors offer unparalleled accuracy in distance measurement, displacement monitoring, and object detection. They provide fast and reliable measurements, even in challenging industrial environments. Laser sensors can measure distances and positions without physical contact, which is ideal for delicate or moving objects. Thus, the increased need for precision measurement fuels the laser distance sensor market growth.



3. Strategic Initiatives by Market Players: Laser distance sensors provide precise distance, spacing, and position measurements, making them ideal for Power Range in consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automation, and other industries where precise measurement is crucial. Major players in the laser distance sensor market are focused on implementing a wide range of organic and inorganic growth strategies to cater to the growing demand for several industry verticals, further driving the laser distance sensor market. A few examples are mentioned below:





In March 2025, Micro-Epsilon unveiled the optoNCDT ILR3800-100, a cutting-edge laser distance sensor that delivers exceptional signal stability and precision across a variety of surfaces. Designed for industrial Power Ranges requiring accurate long-distance measurements, the sensor can measure distances up to 150 meters with a reflector and up to 100 meters without one. With a high measuring rate of 20 Hz and a resolution of 0.1 mm, the ILR3800-100 ensures superior performance in demanding environments.

In May 2024, Coherent Corp, a company specializing in laser test and measurement equipment, introduced a new laser power sensor, the Coherent PM10K+, which reportedly accelerates power output measurements by up to 500%. This advancement is aimed at supporting the growing high-power Power Ranges sector. The PM10K+ is designed to measure continuous wave (CW) laser power up to 10 kilowatts (kW) and can handle intermittent measurements up to 12 kW. It boasts a response time of under three seconds, which is significantly faster compared to previous models. The sensor is equipped with a large 65 mm by 65 mm active area to accommodate larger beam sizes without clipping and includes a laser interlock feature to prevent damage during measurements.

In June 2023, Mileseey launched the groundbreaking DP20 Pro bilateral laser distance meter. The measuring device emits laser beams in two opposite directions and captures distance from any position along the measurement line, eliminating the need for wall searching. The DP20 Pro captures three distances at once with a button click—the left, right, and total—providing three times the efficiency of a tape measure. The DP20 Pro is bilateral by default; however, it can be easily switched to a single direction. By tilting a light beam onto the wall, the DP20 Pro calculates the horizontal distance and vertical height indirectly. It measures the tilted segment, making measurements easier in cluttered spaces where obstacles hinder movement.

4. Government Initiatives to Boost Manufacturing Facilities: Industry 4.0 is transforming how companies manufacture, process, and distribute their products. It focuses on improving product quality by minimizing the risk of human error and providing a safe environment. Due to the rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0, the governments of various countries are investing to boost their manufacturing industry further. For example, in March 2025, Johnson & Johnson announced a new US$ 55 billion investment in the US over the next four years in manufacturing, research and development, and technology. In addition, initiatives such as Make in India and Made in China 2025 are supporting market players in expanding their manufacturing capacity and adopting advanced technologies to catalyze their production output and enhance the efficiency of their final products. The rise in industrialization contributes to the construction of new manufacturing facilities across various industry verticals, such as automotive, food & beverages, and chemicals, further fueling the need for automated solutions to carry out certain tasks.



5. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on wavelength, the laser distance sensor market is segmented into 200 nm - 650 nm, 651 nm - 1100 nm, 1101 nm - 3000 nm, and 3001 nm and above. The 3001 nm and above segment held the largest share in 2024.

In terms of power range, the market is segmented into less than 1 mW, 1–100 mW, 101 mW to 500 mW, above 500 mW . The 101 mW to 500 mW segment held the largest market share in 2024.

. The segment held the largest market share in 2024. Based on industry vertical, the market is categorized into manufacturing, construction, automotive and robotics, aerospace and defense, geospatial industry, environmental monitoring, and others. The automotive and robotics segment held the largest market share in 2024





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Laser Distance Sensor market are Sick AG, ifm Electronic GmbH, Hexagon AB, iC-Haus GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leuze Electronic GmbH & Co KG, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Wenglor Sensoric Electronic Devices GmbH, Banner Engineering Corp, Pantron Instruments GmbH, and Jenoptik AG.

Trending Topics: Industrial Automation Control, Robotic Process Automation, etc.





Global Headlines on Laser Distance Sensor Market

The Baumer Group, a leading manufacturer of sensors, encoders, measurement instruments, and automated imaging components, has opened up a new subsidiary in Mexico. With the new office in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, Baumer is now present in 19 countries around the world, operating 39 development centers, production sites and sales units.

Wenglor has expanded its portfolio in the field of connection and network technology with new IO-Link masters, IO-Link hubs, and IO-Link converters. The comprehensive IO-Link system solution on offer provides individually tailored industrial communication for sensors with IO-Link.





Conclusion

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024. The Asia Pacific laser distance sensor market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The widespread adoption of industrial automation in various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, and automotive, is a significant driver for the laser distance sensor market. Laser distance sensors play a crucial role in automation processes by providing accurate and reliable distance measurements, enabling precise positioning, object detection, and collision avoidance. In September 2024, Uno Minda announced an expansion in Indonesia and India with new facilities. The new manufacturing facility in Indonesia is expected to be operational by Q4 FY26. Since establishing its first manufacturing facility in 2005, Uno Minda has been a key player in the Indonesian market. Through PT Minda ASEAN automotive (PTMA), the company currently supplies components and systems to leading two-wheeler OEMs in the country. The upcoming plant will allow Uno Minda to expand its product portfolio and address the increasing demand for passenger car components.

North America region is likely to register significant growth during 2025-2031. The laser distance sensor market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with environmental monitoring emerging as a key driver of demand for these advanced sensing technologies. Laser distance sensors, which use laser beams to measure distances with high precision, are increasingly being adopted across various industries. Their Power Ranges range from industrial automation to environmental monitoring. As environmental concerns continue to gain prominence, the demand for laser distance sensors is witnessing significant growth. In North America, government regulations and policies aimed at reducing carbon footprints, improving air and water quality, and preserving natural resources are providing a favorable market environment for laser distance sensors. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Canada’s Environmental Protection Act, and various regional bodies are increasingly mandating the use of advanced monitoring technologies. These regulations, coupled with public and private sector investments in environmental sustainability, are driving the adoption of laser distance sensors as critical tools for environmental monitoring.





