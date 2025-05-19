Industrial Dryers Market to USD 24.85 Billion by 2032, Owing to Surge in Energy-Efficient and Smart Drying Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Industrial Dryers Market was estimated at USD 13.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.85 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 6.59% over the forecast period 2024-2032.





Download PDF Sample of Industrial Dryers Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6617

Vertical industrial dryers, placed as cookers, static bulk dryers, cooling dryers, etc, are some of the industrial dryers making excellent use of energy-efficient and smart drying technologies, which is one of the factors fueling the growth of the global industrial dryers’ market. With a requirement to boost productivity levels as well as comply with strict environmental regulations, several industries are investing in sophisticated drying solutions.

The U.S. industrial dryers’ market is projected to grow from USD 2.34 billion in 2023 to USD 4.29 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.98%. The stable growth is primarily attributed to high demand from various industrial sectors, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. In the United States, market growth is also driven by technological developments and energy-efficient drying solutions.

Key Players:

ThyssenKrupp AG (Rotary Dryers, Fluid Bed Dryers)

Andritz AG (Drum Dryers, Belt Dryers)

GEA Group (Spray Dryers, Fluid Bed Dryers)

Metso Corporation (Rotary Dryers, Fluid Bed Dryers)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Rotary Dryers, Flash Dryers)

Buhler Holding AG (Drum Dryers, Spray Dryers)

ANIVI Ingeniería SA (Flash Dryers, Rotary Dryers)

Carrier Vibrating Equipment, Inc. (Vibrating Fluid Bed Dryers, Flash Dryers)

COMESSA (Rotary Dryers, Paddle Dryers)

Mitchell Dryers Ltd. (Rotary Tube Dryers, Flash Dryers)

Yamato Sanko Co. Ltd. (Vacuum Dryers, Spray Dryers)

Kerone Engineering Solutions (Microwave Dryers, Infrared Dryers)

Ventilex (Fluid Bed Dryers, Belt Dryers)

FEECO International, Inc. (Rotary Dryers, Indirect Dryers)

Gem Allied Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Tray Dryers, Rotary Dryers)

Schenck Process Group (Flash Dryers, Fluid Bed Dryers)

Hosokawa Micron Group (Vacuum Dryers, Flash Dryers)

SaintyCo (Fluid Bed Dryers, Tray Dryers)

Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Inc. (Triple-Pass Rotary Drum Dryers)

Okawara Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Vacuum Dryers, Spray Dryers)

Industrial Dryers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 13.99 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.59% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Direct Dryers, Indirect Dryers, Specialty Dryers)

• By Type (Rotary Dryers, Fluidized Bed Dryers, Spray Dryers, Flash Dryers, Conveyor Dryers, Drum Dryers, Freeze Dryers)

• By Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Fertilizer, Chemicals, Cement, Others [Minerals and Paper & Pulp]) Key Drivers • Rising demand for packaged and processed foods is driving the adoption of industrial dryers to enhance shelf life, quality, and food safety.

Buy Full Research Report on Industrial Dryers Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6617

Direct and Rotary Dryers Dominate Industrial Drying Market as Pharmaceutical Sector Drives Demand for Precision Solutions

By Product: In 2023, direct dryers led the Industrial Dryers Market with a share exceeding 58%. These dryers have a wider range of applications in the industries of food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and minerals. The reason for their popularity is that they transfer heat efficiently with hot air coming in direct contact with the material. Its construction enables them to dry quickly and use less energy, ideal for high-production volume environments. The simplicity of their operation and the capacity to work on diverse materials add to their industrial applicability.

By Type: Rotary dryers captured more than 34% of the market share in 2023, making them the dominant type. It is a homogeneous drying method, supports solid and liquid material with its rotating cylindrical shape. Due to the breadth of applications in which they can be used, rotary dryers are a staple in industries from mining to agriculture to chemicals. They are chosen, considering high reliability, scalability, and a reasonably low cost of operation. Due to their ability to handle large volumes and control drying rates and temperature, they can be utilized for industrial applications in multiple fields.

By Application: The pharmaceutical industry accounted for over 32% of the Industrial Dryers Market in 2023. This form of dominance is due to the industry being tightly controlled on cleanliness, processing precision, and the enforcement of regulation. Pharma, no dependency on impurities, moisture control is precise, output is always constant from the applier. These include several different technologies that create clean and sterile environments for drying. Rise in demand for high-quality as well as safe pharmaceutical products is leading to the use of advanced drying systems corresponding to the properties of the industry.

North America Leads Industrial Dryers Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Amid Industrial Boom

North America held the largest share of the Industrial Dryers Market in 2023, exceeding 42%. This leadership is driven by the large-scale implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies and a focus on energy-efficient industrial systems. The region has a high demand for industrial dryers by key industries, including food processing, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, paper, etc. Consistent and high-performance drying systems are essential in these industries to ensure product quality along with compliance with all regulatory requirements. Moreover, the growing government regulations regarding sustainable measures and energy conservation have compelled organizations to start adopting new and modern drying machines of higher efficiency. Established industry participants, substantial capital involvement in industrial infrastructure, and vigorous R&D have further upheld the forefront position of this market globally.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the Industrial Dryers Market due to rapid industrialization and growing demand across various end-use industries. Countries such as China, India, and those in Southeast Asia are developing their manufacturing base, including industries where industrial dryers are important, such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and textiles. With an increase in disposable incomes and consumer spending, industries are ramping up and increasing the need for efficient drying systems. Also, industrial-friendly government policies and foreign investment have promoted technology adoption. Global manufacturers can be attracted to manufacturing plants due to low labor costs and capitalizing on raw material availability, further driving the upward market near-term in the industrial drying equipment market in the region.

If You Need Any Customization on Industrial Dryers Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6617

Recent Development

In February 2024: Ingersoll Rand Inc. acquired Italy-based Friulair S.r.l. for approximately USD 146 million in cash. Friulair specializes in compressed air treatment equipment and chillers. This strategic acquisition expands Ingersoll Rand’s air dryer business, enhances its access to OEM channels, and adds new manufacturing facilities in Italy and Thailand, strengthening its global footprint in the industrial dryer market.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial Dryers Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Industrial Dryers Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Industrial Dryers Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practice

13. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market Report Size 2024-2032

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Share & Forecast to 2032

Grain Processing Equipment Market - Global Research by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.