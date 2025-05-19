U.S. Orphan Designated Drugs Market Research 2025-2030: 500 FDA Designated Orphan Drugs, 400 Marketed Orphan Drugs Pricing & Dosage, 850 Orphan Drugs in Trials

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Orphan Designated Drugs Market Opportunity, Drugs Sales, Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. market for orphan drugs will continue to grow. The regulatory environment will continue to shift to facilitate orphan drug development, with increasingly streamlined approval procedures and additional incentives to stimulate innovation. As rare diseases are increasingly well understood, and as advances in science offer new means of attacking them, the market for orphan drugs will increasingly be characterized by diversity in the types of diseases being treated. There is also increased awareness that rare diseases tend to have common molecular mechanisms, raising the possibility that treatments applicable across larger groups could be developed.

Development of the orphan drug market has contributed to the rise in collaborations between pharmaceutical firms. Collaborations can assist in the division of the cost and the acceleration of the development of new medicines. An example is the partnership between Cadrenal Therapeutics and Abbott, established in March 2025 to aid in the development of tecarfarin, a new oral anticoagulant, in patients with HeartMate 3T Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs).

Tecarfarin, granted orphan drug status, is under investigation in a clinical trial for enhancing anticoagulation benefit in patients with advanced heart failure. This alliance reflects the increased trend of grouping together resources and expertise to make therapies for rare conditions, as the scientific and logistical hurdles associated with orphan drug development can be significant.

More drugs have over the years acquired orphan drug status. To date, hundreds of drugs in development have been assigned such status with the indications ranging from rare tumors to genetic conditions, cardiovascular diseases, and neurologic conditions. The FDA orphan drug designation not only encouraged the development of novel treatments but also has resulted in some unexpected commercial success stories. Those drugs initially designed for limited patient populations now are showing to be profitable products, reversing the opinion that orphan drugs cannot exhibit good market performance.

One of the best examples is Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), an immune checkpoint inhibitor that originally received orphan drug designation in 2012 for malignant melanoma. Since then, Keytruda has had its indications broadened to include various cancers, such as esophageal carcinoma, lymphoma, and lung cancer, among others, many of which are orphan diseases. Although an orphan drug, Keytruda is now amongst the world's best-selling cancer medications, with 2024 revenue of almost U.S.$ 29.4 billion, an astonishing 18% increase over last year. Importantly, more than 60% of this originated from the U.S. alone. This business success demonstrates how orphan drugs, in the long run, can discover larger markets and generate sizeable returns.

Likewise, Gilead's Biktarvy, an HIV drug, was given orphan drug designation and is now one of the company's best-selling drugs. In 2024, it recorded U.S.$ 13.4 billion in sales, up 13% from the previous year. Both drugs underscore how treatments for rare diseases can evolve from specialty therapies into big moneymakers.

The success of these drugs in the market shows that orphan drug development can be both clinically effective and profitable. With appropriate incentives, companies are more likely to invest in the treatment of rare diseases, even if the number of patients is small. The incentives created by the FDA and other regulatory authorities, including the potential for market exclusivity and fast-track review, enable firms to break even on their investment and reap huge profits in the long term. These advantages have motivated numerous firms to enter the orphan drug area, particularly since rare diseases are increasingly being understood as a result of advances in genomics and biotechnology.

Report Offering & Highlights:

U.S. Orphan Designated Drugs Market Opportunity: > U.S.$ 190 Billion by 2030

Insight on FDA Designated Orphan Drugs in Clinical Trials: > 850 Orphan Drugs

Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication, Phase & Priority Status

Insight on FDA Designated Marketed Orphan Drugs: > 500 Orphan Drugs

Pricing & Dosage Insight: > 400 Marketed Orphan Drugs

U.S., Global, Regional, Annual Sales Insight (2019 - Q1'2025): >150 Orphan Drugs

Sales, Price & Dosage Data Represented in More Than 1000 Charts & Tables

Orphan Designation Insight by Indication, Company, Trial Phase, Marketed Drugs Represented in 1000 Tables

Key Topics Covered:

1. FDA Orphan Designation Criteria & Market Exclusivity

2. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Insight

2.1 Current Market Overview

2.2 Future Market Opportunity Assessment

3. US Orphan Designated Drugs Market Trends by Indication

3.1 Cancer

3.2 Neurological Disorders

3.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

3.4 Ophthalmic Diseases

3.5 Rare Genetic Disorders & Metabolic Disorders

3.6 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

4. US Orphan Designated Drugs Reimbursement Scenario

4.1 Medicare

4.2 Medicaid

4.3 Private Insurers

4.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

5. US Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Trials Insight

5.1 by Patient Segment

5.2 by Phase

5.3 by Priority Status

6. US Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

6.1 Research

6.2 Preclinical

6.3 Phase-I

6.4 Phase-I/II

6.5 Phase-II

6.6 Phase-II/III

6.7 Phase-III

6.8 Preregistration

6.9 Registered

7. Marketed Orphan Designated Drugs Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

8. US Orphan Designated Drugs Dosage, Price & Treatment Cost Insight

8.1 Lynparza

8.2 Nplate

8.3 Tafinlar

8.4 Halaven

8.5 Jadenu

8.6 Xpovio

8.427 Ojemda

8.428 Ojjaara

8.429 Piasky

8.430 Rezurock

8.431 Pombiliti

8.432 Ogsiveo

8.433 Qfitlia

8.434 Zevaskyn

9. US Orphan Designated Drugs Sales Insight (2019 - Q1'2025)

9.1 Amvuttra

9.2 Krazati

9.3 Tecvayli

9.4 Imjudo

9.5 Rezurock

9.6 Elrexfio

9.7 Fabhalta

9.154 Xospata

9.155 Defitelio

9.156 ReFacto

9.157 Praluent

9.158 Mozobil

9.159 Yescarta

9.160 Lunsumio

9.161 Keytruda

9.162 Pemazyre

9.163 Camzyos

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 AbbVie

10.2 Alexion AstraZeneca Rare Disease

10.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

10.4 Amgen

10.5 Amicus Therapeutics

10.6 Array BioPharma

10.7 Astellas Pharma

10.8 AstraZeneca

10.9 Bayer HealthCare

10.10 BioMarin Pharmaceutical

10.11 Bioverativ

10.12 Boehringer Ingelheim

10.13 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.14 Chiesi

10.15 Chugai Pharmaceutical

10.16 Collaborations Pharmaceuticals

10.17 CSL

10.18 Daiichi Sankyo Company

10.19 Eisai Co Ltd

10.20 Eli Lilly & Company

10.21 Emergent BioSolutions

10.22 Ferring Pharmaceuticals

10.23 Flavocure Biotech

10.24 Genentech

10.25 Genmab

10.26 Gilead Sciences

10.27 GSK

10.28 Hanmi Pharmaceutical

10.29 Horizon Therapeutics plc

10.30 Incyte Corporation

10.31 Ionis Pharmaceuticals

10.32 Ipsen

10.33 Janssen Biotech

10.34 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

10.35 Johnson & Johnson

10.36 Kamada

10.37 Krystal Biotech

10.38 Kyowa Kirin

10.39 Leadiant Biosciences

10.40 Ligand Pharmaceuticals

10.41 Lundbeck A/S

10.42 MeiraGTx

10.43 Merck

10.44 Moderna Therapeutics

10.45 Novartis

10.46 Novo Nordisk

10.47 Omeros Corporation

10.48 Onyx Pharmaceuticals (Amgen)

10.49 Otsuka Pharmaceutical

10.50 Pfizer

10.51 PTC Therapeutics

10.52 Recordati

10.53 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

10.54 Roche

10.55 Sanofi

10.56 Servier

10.57 Shionogi

10.58 Spark Therapeutics

10.59 Sumitomo Pharma

10.60 Sutro Biopharma

10.61 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

10.62 Takeda

10.63 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

10.64 UCB

10.65 UniQure

10.66 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

10.67 XOMA

10.68 ZymoGenetics (BMS)

