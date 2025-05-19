MANTRA and WIN Investments Join Forces to Bring Real-World Sports Assets Onchain





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTRA, the Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for real-world assets (RWAs), has entered into a strategic partnership with WIN Investments, a fintech platform pioneering regulated sports digital assets. This partnership represents a major step in MANTRA’s expansion into the world of sport, aligning with its broader mission to tokenize RWAs with a regulatory-first approach.

WIN has built a groundbreaking ecosystem that opens the door for fans and investors to participate in the global football transfer market. Through a regulated framework, WIN issues utility tokens and digital securities linked to real-world assets, including professional players and club rights. The flagship product leverages the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism, a system that rewards youth clubs when players they’ve trained are transferred internationally. This recurring income allows soccer clubs to further develop new talent, and enables investors to participate in future player transfer revenues. WIN is backed by Ripio Ventures and the Werthein Group, the principal stakeholder of DirecTV, Latin America's largest sports broadcasting company.

“Partnering with MANTRA, a global leader in real-world asset tokenization, regulated by Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), is a key milestone in our mission to turn the passion of sports into a new compliant class of Real World Sports Assets,” said Gonzalo Busnadiego, Co-CEO of WIN Investments. “This collaboration brings us closer to a future where fans and investors can connect with clubs and athletes in a more direct, transparent, and meaningful way.”

“FIFA’s 2024 Global Transfer Report details the football transfer market represents $66 billion in locked value, with $8.59 billion spent on transfers in 2024 alone. WIN’s Solidarity Mechanism unlocks 5% of this market—$3.3 billion—by offering access to player transfer revenues. WIN has $7.4 million in assets under management (AUM) from 130 player transfers across 16 partnered clubs, including stars like Alexis Mac Allister and Emiliano Martínez, and expects to exceed $20 million in tokenized assets by year-end.”

MANTRA and WIN Investments will establish a framework for the tokenization of WIN’s existing and future sports-related assets, with MANTRA providing the infrastructure and ecosystem to compliantly bring these offerings on-chain. Together, in the spirit of making investments in sports accessible and transparent, the two companies will develop and launch fan and investor-facing products within the MANTRA ecosystem.

Future initiatives scheduled for Q4 2025 include; WIN leveraging MANTRA as an infrastructure partner to expand the availability of its compliant sports products onchain with a focus upon transfer tokens. Transfer tokens represent a fraction of the future revenue derived from a player’s next transfer and are tied specifically to the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism.

“This partnership with WIN is a natural extension of MANTRA’s RWA vision of bringing the world’s financial ecosystem on-chain by being the preferred ledger of record for real world assets,” said John Patrick Mullin, CEO of MANTRA. “We see huge potential in combining the passion of sports with regulated, tokenized assets, and we believe Latin America is the perfect place to lead that charge.”

The partnership follows a string of announcements from MANTRA including; being awarded the first DeFi license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and creation of the RWAccelerator - a start-up program for builders and startups supported by Google Cloud.

About MANTRA

MANTRA is a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain for real-world assets, capable of adherence to real-world regulatory requirements. As a permissionless chain, MANTRA Chain empowers developers and institutions to seamlessly participate in the evolving RWA tokenization space by offering advanced technology modules, compliance mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability.

MANTRA holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), to operate as a Virtual Asset Exchange, as well as provide Broker-Dealer and Management and Investment Services.



About WIN Investments

WIN is a sports investment ecosystem that empowers fans and investors to participate in the sports business. By transforming key revenue streams like player transfers into investable digital assets, WIN democratizes access to the multi-billion-dollar football transfer market and helps fund the next generation of athletes and clubs.

Contact:

MANTRA

Amanda James

Head of communications

amanda.james@mantra.finance

WIN Investments

Santiago Roncoroni

Marketing and Commercial Director

santiago@win.investments

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b340daa5-8274-40b0-ba65-5682405f240a