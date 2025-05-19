$28.86 Bn Tactical Communication Market Outlook, 2030 - Innovations Like SDRs and ACNs Boost Flexibility in Tactical Systems

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tactical Communication Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Global Tactical Communication market to grow to USD 28.86 billion by 2030 from USD 19.33 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.05% from 2025-2030

Advances from analog to digital platforms enhance tactical communication networks' reliability and security, offering encrypted, high-bandwidth communication resistant to cyber threats. The tactical communication industry is integral in enhancing military, defense, and security forces' capabilities worldwide. It includes technologies and systems enabling secure communication in tactical environments crucial for combat, disaster response, and surveillance operations. As global security landscapes evolve, the need for robust communication solutions escalates, positioning the industry as a cornerstone in modern defense strategies.

Tactical communication systems offer reliable communication under adverse conditions, including remote or hostile environments. These systems integrate voice, data, and video communication to maintain connectivity and coordination among units, essential for ensuring operational efficiency and security.

The industry's growth is propelled by the need for interoperable systems across military branches and international allies, enabling rapid and secure information exchange. This interoperability facilitates efficient decision-making during operations involving multiple entities like ground forces, air support, and naval units.

Beyond military use, tactical communication systems gain traction in sectors like law enforcement and emergency services, where communication is vital during emergencies, disaster responses, or counterterrorism. Such systems support real-time data sharing, essential for coordinated efforts and efficient resource allocation in crisis situations.

Innovations like Software-Defined Radios (SDRs) and Advanced Communication Networks (ACNs) boost flexibility, allowing rapid adaptation to new operational demands. Satellite and wireless technologies further revolutionize global communication capabilities, crucial where terrestrial networks are unavailable.

The rise of technologies like 5G facilitates faster data transmission and lower latency, crucial in field operations. These advancements combined with autonomous systems extend communication coverage, enhancing situational awareness. Facing threats like cyber warfare and hybrid threats, the industry invests in security protocols and anti-jamming technologies to ensure communication resilience.

Market dynamics are driven by increased geopolitical instability and terrorism, necessitating reliable communication for military and security operations. Similarly, technological advancements like SDRs and 5G fuel the industry's growth, offering secure communication solutions even in remote or hostile areas.

Challenges include cybersecurity threats and integration issues among various communication systems. Ensuring secure, reliable communication amidst potential cyberattacks demands continuous innovation. Interoperability challenges among diverse systems also complicate efficient collaboration across military and security agencies.

Trends in tactical communication lean towards integrated multi-functional systems incorporating voice, data, video, and situational awareness into single platforms, enhancing operational efficiency. AI integration optimizes communication networks, improves decision-making, and facilitates autonomous system innovations.

North America leads the tactical communication market due to substantial defense investments and innovative communication technologies. The region's emphasis on network-centric warfare and multi-domain operations underlines the demand for next-generation communication platforms, driven by significant defense contractors and technology firms.

Recent contracts, like Thales's and L3Harris Technologies' substantial deals with the US military, highlight the ongoing investment in upgrading tactical communication systems. With a robust ecosystem of research and development fostering advancements, North America remains a focal point for the tactical communication industry's growth.

