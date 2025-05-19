$372.19 Bn Cladding Market Outlook, 2030 - Metal Cladding Prevails as Industry's Top Material Choice Due to Durability

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cladding Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market is projected to reach USD 372.19 billion by 2030, accelerating from USD 258.34 billion in 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.41% from 2025-2030.

The cladding industry has experienced remarkable growth due to the convergence of aesthetic, functional, and regulatory requirements in modern construction. Cladding, a crucial layer in building envelopes, offers enhanced appearance, insulation, weather resistance, and durability. This surge is propelled by urbanization, energy efficiency mandates, and technological advancements.







In particular, the emphasis on energy efficiency is a key market driver. With increasing regulations and a global shift toward green building practices, there's rising demand for insulated and ventilated cladding systems that reduce energy consumption and lower heating and cooling costs. Sustainable materials like fiber cement, wood, and composite panels have gained popularity as they align with eco-friendly construction practices.



Technological breakthroughs have transformed cladding systems, incorporating features such as self-cleaning surfaces and fire-resistant materials. The integration of digital design tools, particularly Building Information Modeling (BIM), enhances precision and customization, allowing architects to explore innovative designs without performance trade-offs.



Regionally, Asia-Pacific leads the market due to rapid urban development in China and India, followed by North America and Europe where renovations and energy efficiency initiatives are prevalent. The impact of incidents like the Grenfell Tower fire has increased regulatory scrutiny, driving demand for non-combustible products.

Metal cladding dominates the market due to its durability, design flexibility, and inherent fire resistance. Metals like aluminum and steel withstand environmental extremes and offer creative liberty for modern facades. Insulated cladding is notable for achieving energy efficiency and meeting modern building standards. It reduces energy consumption through integrated thermal insulation, meeting global sustainability mandates.



The residential segment leads the cladding market, driven by demand for affordable, efficient, and attractive housing solutions. Asia-Pacific is at the forefront, fueled by rapid urbanization and expansive infrastructure investments. Companies like Kingspan Group and Etex Group are driving market growth through strategic acquisitions and innovative product launches, emphasizing sustainability and performance in their offerings.



Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Urbanization and High-Rise Construction: Increased density in cities drives demand for high-rise buildings, with cladding offering essential performance and aesthetic benefits.

Energy Efficiency and Climate-Responsive Architecture: Cladding systems are vital for moderating temperatures and reducing energy consumption, fostering the adoption of advanced facades and thermal materials.

Market Challenges:

Regulatory Compliance and Fire Safety Concerns: Strict fire safety standards necessitate innovation and reformulation of cladding systems to meet evolving regulations.

Cost of Advanced Materials: High-performance materials incur additional costs, challenging widespread adoption in cost-sensitive markets.

Market Trends:

Smart Technologies: The integration of sensors and dynamic facades is enhancing building intelligence.

Prefabricated and Modular Systems: Off-site construction enhances timelines and precision, minimizing waste.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $258.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $372.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





