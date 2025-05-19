Seasonal Influenza Global Clinical Trials Review 2025 | Now Available

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seasonal Influenza - Global Clinical Trials Review, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical trials landscape for seasonal influenza. This detailed report provides high-level data pertaining to the number of trials and average enrollment figures in leading countries worldwide. Key features include regional, country-specific (focusing on G7 and E7 nations), phase-based, trial status, endpoint status, and sponsor type coverage of disease clinical trials.

Furthermore, it highlights prominent drugs undergoing trials, categorized by the number of ongoing trials. This insight is derived from the proprietary Pharma Clinical Trials Database, which synthesizes data from over 80 sources, including global clinical trial registries, conferences, journals, and news outlets. The database is rigorously updated through a dynamic process to ensure accuracy and relevance.

This report empowers decision-makers to craft effective strategies, enabling them to secure competitive advantages in the market. Certain sections may be revised or omitted based on data relevance and availability for the specified disease.

Scope:

Snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape.

High-level data segmented by region, country (G7 & E7), trial status, phase, sponsor type, and endpoint status.

Analysis of top companies involved, including detailed listings of trials (titles, phases, and statuses).

Documentation of unaccomplished trials (terminated, suspended, and withdrawn) with reasons provided.

Trends in trial enrollment over the past five years.

The latest news from the past quarter.

Reasons to Buy:

Guidance on key business strategy formulation regarding investment.

Identification of prime locations for clinical trials to optimize time and costs.

Top-level analysis of the Global Clinical Trials Market, pinpointing business opportunities.

Understanding trial count and enrollment trends on a country level within the global therapeutics market.

Interpretation of clinical trial success rates, comparing completed vs. uncompleted trials.

Assessment capability of clinical trials on a global, regional, and country-specific scale.

Key Topics Covered:

Report Guidance

Clinical Trials by Region

Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Central and South America

Clinical Trials by G7 and E7 Countries

Proportion of Seasonal Influenza to Infectious Disease

Clinical Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by Trial Status

In Progress Trials by Phase

Clinical Trials by End Point Status

Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type

Prominent Sponsors and Drugs

Latest Clinical Trials News on Seasonal Influenza

April 9, 2025: Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics Presentation

March 24, 2025: Traws Pharma Antiviral Program

March 18, 2025: Cidara Therapeutics ICAR 2025 Presentations

March 17, 2025: Cidara Therapeutics Preclinical Data Publication

Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Featured

GSK plc

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Novavax Inc

CSL Ltd

Sanofi

Moderna Inc

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

IQVIA Holdings Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

