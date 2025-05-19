Kuwait Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Zain, Ooredoo, STC, KEMS/Zajil, Bonline (Gulfnet), Solutions by STC, Ministry of Communications, FASTtelco/Ooredoo

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kuwait Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Kuwait today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Scope

The total telecom service revenues in Kuwait remain flat over 2024-2029, as the growth in the mobile broadband and fixed broadband services revenues will be offset by the significant decline in mobile voice, fixed voice and mobile messaging segments

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 3.3%, across the forecast period 2024-2029, driven by increasing data consumption, and growing adoption of 5G services that will yield higher data ARPUs over the forecast period.

Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 3.8%, driven by growing adoption of FTTH/B and fixed wireless access subscriptions supported by ongoing network coverage expansion efforts by the government to improve fiber connectivity across the country.

Reasons to Buy

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Kuwait.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



7. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Zain Kuwait

Ooredoo Kuwait

STC Kuwait

KEMS/Zajil

Bonline (Gulfnet)

Solutions by STC

Ministry of Communications

FASTtelco/Ooredoo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhsqfe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.