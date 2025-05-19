UniFirst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) today announced that Steven S. Sintros, President and Chief Executive Officer and Shane F. O’Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 4, 2025 with a featured presentation at 9:40am Eastern Time. The conference is being held at the InterContinental New York Barclay at 111 East 48th Street in New York City. They will discuss UniFirst’s business highlights as well as information concerning recent business trends.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888-296-2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

CONTACT:

Shane F. O’Connor

Executive Vice President & CFO

978-658-8888

Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com