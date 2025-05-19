Tunisia Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2025 Featuring Ooredoo, Orange, Tunisie Telecom, Lycamobile, and beIN Sports

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunisia Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Tunisia today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Scope

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Tunisia will decline at a negative CAGR of 3.9%, due to the weakening of the local currency. However, in local currency, will grow at a CAGR of 2.8%, supported by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments. Mobile data service revenue will decline from at a negative CAGR of 0.8%, over the forecast period, due to depreciation of the local currency.

Pay-TV service revenue will grow from $28 million in 2024 to $36 million in 2029, at a five-year CAGR of 5.1%, driven by growth in DTH subscriptions.

Reasons to Buy

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Tunisia.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Ooredoo Tunisia

Orange Tunisie

Tunisie Telecom

Lycamobile

beIN Sports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj6wvq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.