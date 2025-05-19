Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, March 2025 Edition - Trump Tariffs Drive Pharma Manufacturing to US but Risk Inflation and Disruption

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, March 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is an essential monthly resource that delves into the dynamic landscape of pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).
This report scrutinizes the latest business conditions, encompasses a thorough analysis of new outsourcing contracts, assesses opportunities and threats, and highlights recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing activities within the CMO sector. Facility-level updates, including site openings, closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and technological investments, are also featured.
Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: Enhance comprehension of the CMO landscape to inform strategic planning.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: Gain insights for selecting and managing supply base components.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: Acquire a deeper understanding of the CMO market to identify potential investment opportunities.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into current trends and formulate proactive strategies to address challenges while capitalizing on emerging trends within pharmaceutical manufacturing.
- Uncover the latest opportunities and threats in contract manufacturing, informed by clinical trials and regulatory decisions.
- Review M&A and financing activities in the manufacturing arena for the past quarter.
- Identify recent contract service agreements that could impact strategic decisions.
- Enhance competitive intelligence through detailed inspection results and facility investment reports.
- Preempt disruptions by staying informed on supply chain challenges and new regulatory developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1 US healthcare agency cuts: impacts on drug approvals and supply chain
1.2 WuXi AppTec sells UK-US units, but annual results show foreign contracts continue despite China tensions
1.3 Trump tariffs drive pharma manufacturing to US but risk inflation and disruption
1.4 Semaglutide shortage ends as FDA sets deadline for compounders
1.5 Mandatory drug stock monitoring empowers EU to tackle shortages
1.6 Is space really the next frontier for medical manufacturing?
1.7 Regulatory trends in brief
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Contract service agreements
2.2 Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats
2.3 Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025
3 Value Chain
3.1 Compounding
3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide
3.3 API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus
3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.5 Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging
3.6 Analytical services
4 About the Analyst
