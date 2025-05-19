Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, March 2025 Edition - Trump Tariffs Drive Pharma Manufacturing to US but Risk Inflation and Disruption

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, March 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is an essential monthly resource that delves into the dynamic landscape of pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

This report scrutinizes the latest business conditions, encompasses a thorough analysis of new outsourcing contracts, assesses opportunities and threats, and highlights recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing activities within the CMO sector. Facility-level updates, including site openings, closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and technological investments, are also featured.

Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: Enhance comprehension of the CMO landscape to inform strategic planning.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: Gain insights for selecting and managing supply base components.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: Acquire a deeper understanding of the CMO market to identify potential investment opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into current trends and formulate proactive strategies to address challenges while capitalizing on emerging trends within pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Uncover the latest opportunities and threats in contract manufacturing, informed by clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Review M&A and financing activities in the manufacturing arena for the past quarter.

Identify recent contract service agreements that could impact strategic decisions.

Enhance competitive intelligence through detailed inspection results and facility investment reports.

Preempt disruptions by staying informed on supply chain challenges and new regulatory developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Trends

1.1 US healthcare agency cuts: impacts on drug approvals and supply chain

1.2 WuXi AppTec sells UK-US units, but annual results show foreign contracts continue despite China tensions

1.3 Trump tariffs drive pharma manufacturing to US but risk inflation and disruption

1.4 Semaglutide shortage ends as FDA sets deadline for compounders

1.5 Mandatory drug stock monitoring empowers EU to tackle shortages

1.6 Is space really the next frontier for medical manufacturing?

1.7 Regulatory trends in brief

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Contract service agreements

2.2 Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

2.3 Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2025

3 Value Chain

3.1 Compounding

3.2 API biologics - protein and peptide

3.3 API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.5 Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging

3.6 Analytical services

4 About the Analyst



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

FDA

CDC

NIH

ARPA-H

Verve Therapeutics

WuXi AppTec

Altaris

NAMSA

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Merck & Co.

Novo Nordisk

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Techshot

Virtual Incision

Auxilium

BiologIC Technologies

SpaceX

CEM Analytical Services

Almac Group

Catalent Inc

Celonic AG

Cenexi SAS

Corden Pharma International GmbH

Kymos Pharma Services SL

MIAS Pharma Ltd

Midas Pharma GmbH

Northern RNA Inc

NUVISAN Pharma Holding GmbH

Renaissance Lakewood LLC

Roslin Cell Therapies Ltd

Rottendorf Pharma GmbH

AbbVie Inc

AGC Biologics Inc

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG

BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Curia Global Inc

Delpharm SAS

Dottikon Exclusive Synthesis AG

Fareva SA

Farmhispania SA

Forge Biologics Inc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Hubei Haosun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Lonza Biologics Inc

Lonza Group Ltd

MIAS Pharma Ltd

NorthX Biologics Matfors AB

Novo Nordisk AS

Organon & Co

Patheon France SAS

Patheon Italia SpA

Patheon NV

Patheon Puerto Rico Inc

PCI Pharma Services

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

ScinoPharm Taiwan Ltd

Sharp Packaging Services

Simtra BioPharma Solutions

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

Vistin Pharma AS

WuXi AppTec Co Ltd

WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc

Zhejiang Raybow Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

ProRx LLC

Axplora Group GmbH

Bionova Scientific Inc

Cerbios Pharma SA

C3i Center Inc

NecstGen BV

Adragos Pharma Gmbh

Aenova Holding GmbH

Biomay AG

Celltrion Inc

Guju Pharm Co Ltd

Halo Pharma Inc

Losan Pharma GmbH

Novel Laboratories Inc

Selkirk Pharma Inc

CEM Analytical Services Ltd

Improved Pharma LLC

Nelson Laboratories LLC

SK Pharmteco Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jpvoo4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.