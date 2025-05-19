Woodloch Becomes Official Resort Destination Partner of Penn State Athletics

HAWLEY, Pa., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodloch, a premier family-owned and operated resort destination in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, is thrilled to announce a dynamic five-year partnership with Penn State University Athletics and Playfly Sports, officially designating Woodloch as the Official Resort Destination of Penn State Football and Penn State Athletics.

“For generations, Penn Staters have found a home away from home at Woodloch, and this partnership strengthens our deep-rooted connection with the University while allowing us to give back in meaningful ways,” said Bradley Kiesendahl, CEO and Owner of Woodloch. “From unforgettable fan experiences to supporting those battling cancer, we’re honored to align with Penn State Athletics and Playfly Sports to create lasting memories on and off the field.”

This collaboration pairs Woodloch’s signature hospitality with the Penn State community through impactful initiatives, exclusive giveaways, and special events that extend well beyond the field — all while showcasing the breadth of experiences across Woodloch’s three unique properties:

Woodloch Pines, the flagship inclusive family resort known for its spirited activities, nightly entertainment, and multi-generational traditions;

Woodloch Springs, a championship golf course and residential community offering refined accommodations and scenic beauty;

, a championship golf course and residential community offering refined accommodations and scenic beauty; And The Lodge at Woodloch, an award-winning luxury destination spa designed for personal wellness, relaxation, and rejuvenation.





Key highlights of the partnership include:

Honoring Cancer Warriors: As part of its commitment to giving back, Woodloch will provide a VIP game-day experience for a cancer patient and their guest at each home football game, offering them a memorable day in partnership with Penn State Athletics.

Happy Valley NIL Event at Woodloch: Woodloch will host a special NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) event bringing together Penn State student-athletes, fans, and key stakeholders to celebrate Penn State!

: Woodloch will host a special NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) event bringing together Penn State student-athletes, fans, and key stakeholders to celebrate Penn State! Exclusive Getaway Giveaways: Penn State fans will have the chance to win unforgettable escapes to each of Woodloch’s distinct properties.





“We are thrilled to welcome Woodloch into our corporate family,” said Dan Solomon, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for Penn State Sports Enterprises. “The Pocono Mountains are a cherished region of Pennsylvania, and partnering with an Official Resort Destination from this iconic area is a natural and exciting fit. We look forward to building a successful, long-term partnership with a family-owned, first-class brand that shares our commitment to quality, tradition, and excellence.”

Beginning in 2025, Penn State fans and alumni will see Woodloch featured throughout the Penn State Athletics experience — both in Happy Valley and in the Pocono Mountains — further solidifying its connection to Nittany Nation. To learn more, please visit: www.woodloch.com/penn-state.



ABOUT WOODLOCH

Tucked in the tranquil beauty of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, Woodloch is a premier, family-owned resort destination with a purposeful commitment to connection and well-being. Comprising three distinct properties — Woodloch Pines, a nationally acclaimed all-inclusive family resort; Woodloch Springs, a scenic golf resort and residential community; and The Lodge at Woodloch, an award-winning luxury destination spa — Woodloch offers an experience for every stage of life. Whether fostering joyful family bonding or inspiring personal awakening, Woodloch is a sanctuary for those seeking meaningful moments, world-class hospitality, and lifelong memories.

ABOUT PLAYFLY SPORTS

Playfly Sports, the sports industry’s leading revenue maximization company drives growth for its partners across the sports ecosystem – including 2,000+ brands, 100+ professional teams, 65+ college athletic departments, all U.S. local sports networks and associated streaming platforms, and other marquee properties. Its fan engagement platform allows its partners to reach and engage over 85% of all U.S sports fans. Playfly builds and implements custom strategies across media, sponsorship, premium experiences, ticketing and fan engagement offerings through proprietary data, innovative technology and compelling storytelling. Playfly operates an expansive portfolio of services with a data-driven and fan-focused approach to maximize revenue yield in key growth areas, such as media, sponsorship, ticketing, premium experiences and fan engagement offerings. Founded in September of 2020, Playfly Sports is now home to approximately 1,000 team members located across 43 U.S. states and internationally dedicated to maximizing the impact of highly passionate local sports fans. The company has been named a Best Place to Work in Sports by Sports Business Journal, Front Office Sports, and Newsweek. To learn more, follow Playfly Sports on social media platforms or visit www.Playfly.com.

