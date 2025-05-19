CodeMonkey Introduces GamifiedK-8 Typing Curriculum to Empower Digital Learners

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeMonkey, a leading platform in computer science education for kids, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a brand-new K–8 Typing Curriculum. Designed to build essential keyboarding skills, this innovative program teaches students how to type efficiently through a series of fun, interactive, and gamified lessons.

Built with CodeMonkey’s proven approach to engaging digital learning, the Typing Curriculum is tailored specifically for young learners in kindergarten through 8th grade. The program features:

Interactive Learning: Students embark on engaging typing quests that combine colorful visuals with dynamic challenges, making the learning process both fun and effective.

Students embark on engaging typing quests that combine colorful visuals with dynamic challenges, making the learning process both fun and effective. Progressive Skill Development: Starting with foundational skills, the curriculum gradually introduces more complex typing tasks, ensuring students build confidence and competence at their own pace.

Starting with foundational skills, the curriculum gradually introduces more complex typing tasks, ensuring students build confidence and competence at their own pace. Teacher Support Tools: Educators are equipped with comprehensive dashboards to monitor student progress, assign activities, and tailor instruction to individual needs.

Educators are equipped with comprehensive dashboards to monitor student progress, assign activities, and tailor instruction to individual needs. Curriculum Integration: The program aligns with educational standards, making it a seamless addition to existing classroom instruction.

“Typing is a foundational skill for digital literacy, and we believe learning it should be as fun and intuitive as playing a game,” said Jonathan Schor, CEO of CodeMonkey. “With this curriculum, we’re giving educators a turnkey solution to help students become confident and capable keyboarders.”

The Typing Curriculum is ready for a full demonstration starting this month, May 2025, giving educators a chance to explore the program before the upcoming school year. The Typing Curriculum will be available to schools across the country in time for the 2025–2026 academic year.

With the launch of this new curriculum, CodeMonkey continues to expand its mission of making high-quality computer science and digital skills education accessible and enjoyable for students everywhere.

For demo requests and more information, visit www.codemonkey.com or contact sales@codemonkey.com.