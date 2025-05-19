Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Report 2023-2025 & 2025-2033

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis - Update (2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) market across seven major markets, featuring an Excel-based model forecasting market trends through 2033. COPD, a progressive lung disease, continues to present significant health challenges globally. Our analysis investigates this market's path over the next decade, beginning with an estimated value of $11.6 billion in 2023 and projecting growth to $30.2 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

Our forecast encompasses both currently marketed and pipeline drugs tailored for COPD, with 2023 as the base year. Key deliverables include a detailed PDF report along with an Excel-based model providing intricate market forecasts.

Key Highlights

Forecasting tools offered include a PDF report and an Excel-based model.

The 7MM serves as the focal point for our projections spanning 2023 to 2033.

Scope

Provides a detailed overview of COPD, addressing epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, disease management, and the Asthma-COPD Overlap (ACO).

Includes annualized market revenue data, per patient therapy costs, and treatment usage forecasts for the period 2023-2033.

Covers strategic competitor assessments, market dynamics, unmet needs, clinical trials, and their collective impacts on COPD therapeutics.

Features pipeline analysis, presenting data on emerging therapeutic trends and development mechanisms, highlighting promising late-stage candidates.

Presents a competitive analysis of the global COPD market, exploring industry drivers, barriers, and challenges.



Key Topics Covered:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: Executive Summary

Introduction

Disease Overview

Epidemiology

Disease Management

Current Treatment Options

Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

R&D Strategies

Pipeline Assessment

Pipeline Valuation Analysis

Current and Future Players

Market Outlook

Appendix

Companies Featured

Sanofi

Regeneron

GSK

AstraZeneca

Verona Pharma

Chiesi Pharma

Roche

Genentech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Theravance Biopharma

Novartis

