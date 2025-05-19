Emergency Response and the Blood Supply

Davenport, Iowa, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, ImpactLife joins emergency medical services providers across our region in celebrating May 18-24 as Emergency Medical Services Week. The EMS Week campaign honors the accomplishments of Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, and other critical team members, and builds awareness of their vital role in prehospital medical care, emergency management and community healthcare.

EMS Week also highlights the importance of supporting the availability of blood for patients who need blood transfusions in a hospital or prehospital setting. The blood center is now offering $20 bonus value (or 1000 points) for donations made at ImpactLife Donor Centers May 19 - June 1 (www.bloodcenter.org/locations).

“This is an appropriate time to pause and celebrate the exceptional care and selfless contributions made by EMS workers,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “Recent events in our service region, including devastating tornadoes that hit St. Louis last Friday, put the skill and expertise of EMS teams to the test. We appreciate their work as well as the blood donors whose donations make many lifesaving treatments possible, both in the emergency room and in the field.”

EMS Week comes at a time when ImpactLife is focused on improving blood donation schedules in the days leading up to Memorial Day Weekend. That's especially important at the outset of "trauma season," a time of year when warming temperatures lead to an increase in the rate of injuries with blood loss due to trauma.

DONOR CENTER BONUS WEEKS: To help improve schedules at ImpactLife donor center locations over the next two weeks, ImpactLife is now offering $20 in bonus value (or 1000 bonus points) for donations made at ImpactLife Donor Centers from May 19 - June 1.

Through its Donor For Life program, ImpactLife provides blood donors with the opportunity to make a donation to a nonprofit, receive a gift card for personal use, or to receive bonus points to use in the blood center’s Donor Rewards Store. The bonus will be automatically applied to all donations made at ImpactLife Donor Centers May 19 – June 1. For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org/donorforlife.

To book an appointment for blood donation, please call (800) 747-5401, text LIFESAVER to 999-777, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

EMS Week was first established in 1974 through a proclamation by President Gerald Ford to recognize the EMS professionals who safeguard the health, safety and well-being of communities across the United States. EMS Week is presented by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in partnership with the National Associations of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT).

About ACEP

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit acep.org and emergencyphysicians.org.

About NAEMT

Formed in 1975 and over 110,000 members strong, the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) is the only national association representing the professional interests of paramedics, advanced emergency medical technicians, emergency medical technicians, emergency medical responders and other professionals providing prehospital and out-of-hospital emergent, urgent, or preventive medical care. For more information, visit naemt.org.

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife's mission is to save lives by engaging donors, supporting partners, and advancing medicine. Founded in 1974, ImpactLife supplies blood products and services to hundreds of hospitals, emergency services organizations, clinical researchers, and other blood centers throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. The nonprofit blood provider is ranked among the leading 12 blood suppliers in the United States. For more information on current blood inventory levels, our donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

