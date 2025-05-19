U.S. Hummus Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025-2032: Mediterranean Cuisine & Rising Popularity Propels Expansion, Sabra and Tribe Innovate with Bold Flavors

Dublin, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hummus Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2032 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Country: (U.S.)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is anticipated to climb from a value of US$ 1.08 billion in 2025 to US$ 1.86 billion by 2032, with a steady CAGR of 8.0% forecasted between 2025 and 2032.

The U.S. hummus market is on a promising upward trend, fueled by a rising demand for plant-based, health-focused, and convenient food options. Increasing consumer attention toward ethical sourcing, functional ingredients, and international culinary influences has transformed hummus from a niche ethnic dip into a mainstream staple.

Market Insights

Hummus has gained significant popularity among U.S. consumers, particularly millennials, due to its versatility, nutritional benefits, and compatibility with various dietary preferences, including vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Widely used as a dip, spread, or meal component, hummus is a nutritious alternative to traditional snacks, enriched with protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

Prominent brands like Sabra and Tribe are tapping into this growth by offering diverse flavors, from classic garlic to bold innovations like cocoa and dessert-style hummus. The appetite for adventurous flavors and convenient snack solutions continues to drive market growth.

Market Drivers

The U.S. hummus market is spurred by an expanding consumer base seeking healthier snack options, consciously avoiding processed and calorie-laden products. With its high protein content, clean-label advantages, and plant-based recipe, hummus is ideally positioned. The surge in vegan and vegetarian dietary patterns complements the rising demand for such dips.

Also propelling market growth is the burgeoning appreciation for Mediterranean cuisine in the U.S. Culinary exploration, especially among younger demographics, has spotlighted hummus as a go-to choice for globally inspired foods. Dining venues and meal kits featuring hummus are further embedding it into regular consumption habits.

Business Opportunity

The market offers substantial opportunities for innovation in product diversification and packaging. Companies are launching single-serve, portion-controlled packs that meet increasing convenience demands, appealing to fitness enthusiasts and on-the-go professionals.

There's also a trend towards functional hummus products, enriched with superfoods and nutrients like turmeric and kale, targeting health-conscious consumers seeking additional nutritional benefits.

Brands are aligning with the clean-label movement, emphasizing ingredient transparency and utilizing organic and non-GMO ingredients, resonating with consumers prioritizing health, sustainability, and authenticity.

Regional Analysis

The U.S. hummus market is experiencing balanced growth across major regions, including the West, Midwest, Southwest, Southeast, and Northeast. The West and Northeast U.S. regions remain strongholds due to higher consumer awareness and a health-conscious populous. Emerging markets in the South and Midwest are seeing new opportunities as distribution channels increase and consumer preferences evolve.

Key Players

The market features a blend of established players and dynamic startups. Companies like Lakeview Farms, LLC, Hope Foods, LLC, Nestle S.A., Strauss Group, Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, Inc., and Lantana Foods are pivotal in shaping market trends. These companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop unique flavors, functional products, and sustainable packaging.

Major corporations like Nestle are expanding their reach through strategic partnerships with retail giants, while smaller brands focus on premium ingredients and distinctive flavors targeting niche consumer segments.

Challenges in the Market

Despite optimistic growth, the hummus market faces competition from other plant-based dips and spreads. Consumers are increasingly exploring alternatives like guacamole, nut-based dips, and black bean spreads, necessitating continuous innovation in flavor and function, alongside a commitment to transparency and sustainability.

Conclusion

Driven by health consciousness, plant-based diet trends, and global culinary inspiration, the U.S. hummus market is poised for significant growth. With an 8.0% projected CAGR from 2025 to 2032, the industry offers robust prospects for innovation, expansion, and consumer engagement.

