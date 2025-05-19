Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 70,414 Ageas shares in the period from 12-05-2025 until 16-05-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
12-05-202517,908997,98455.7355.4056.65
13-05-202515,090838,76255.5855.4055.75
14-05-202514,114787,99455.8355.4056.10
15-05-20258,889499,79956.2356.0056.45
16-05-202514,413817,00656.6956.5056.85
Total70,4143,941,54455.9855.4056.85

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,140,146 shares for a total amount of EUR 155,993,888. This corresponds to 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

