Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 70,414 Ageas shares in the period from 12-05-2025 until 16-05-2025.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 12-05-2025 17,908 997,984 55.73 55.40 56.65 13-05-2025 15,090 838,762 55.58 55.40 55.75 14-05-2025 14,114 787,994 55.83 55.40 56.10 15-05-2025 8,889 499,799 56.23 56.00 56.45 16-05-2025 14,413 817,006 56.69 56.50 56.85 Total 70,414 3,941,544 55.98 55.40 56.85

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,140,146 shares for a total amount of EUR 155,993,888. This corresponds to 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment