Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 70,414 Ageas shares in the period from 12-05-2025 until 16-05-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|12-05-2025
|17,908
|997,984
|55.73
|55.40
|56.65
|13-05-2025
|15,090
|838,762
|55.58
|55.40
|55.75
|14-05-2025
|14,114
|787,994
|55.83
|55.40
|56.10
|15-05-2025
|8,889
|499,799
|56.23
|56.00
|56.45
|16-05-2025
|14,413
|817,006
|56.69
|56.50
|56.85
|Total
|70,414
|3,941,544
|55.98
|55.40
|56.85
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,140,146 shares for a total amount of EUR 155,993,888. This corresponds to 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
