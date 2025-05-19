|Press Release
May 19, 2025
Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025
Boulogne-Billancourt, May 19, 2025
In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,500,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers (see press release of May 9, 2025).
Aggregated information (by date and by market)
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares
|Market (MIC code)
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 9, 2025
|FR0000131906
|194,401
|47.3934
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 9, 2025
|FR0000131906
|91,555
|47.3895
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 9, 2025
|FR0000131906
|12,680
|47.3259
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 9, 2025
|FR0000131906
|12,560
|47.3298
|AQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 12, 2025
|FR0000131906
|186,600
|48.6420
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 12, 2025
|FR0000131906
|69,900
|48.6414
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 12, 2025
|FR0000131906
|11,100
|48.6947
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 12, 2025
|FR0000131906
|11,500
|48.6904
|AQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 13, 2025
|FR0000131906
|165,000
|48.8000
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 13, 2025
|FR0000131906
|45,000
|48.6609
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 13, 2025
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|48.7178
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 13, 2025
|FR0000131906
|10,000
|48.7356
|AQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 14, 2025
|FR0000131906
|140,000
|48.9536
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 14, 2025
|FR0000131906
|68,000
|48.9076
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 14, 2025
|FR0000131906
|10,500
|48.9408
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 14, 2025
|FR0000131906
|11,500
|48.9391
|AQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 15, 2025
|FR0000131906
|143,080
|48.7464
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 15, 2025
|FR0000131906
|42,434
|48.7390
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 15, 2025
|FR0000131906
|9,487
|48.6858
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 15, 2025
|FR0000131906
|9,500
|48.6846
|AQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 16, 2025
|FR0000131906
|152,203
|49.2119
|XPAR
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 16, 2025
|FR0000131906
|70,000
|49.2056
|DXE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 16, 2025
|FR0000131906
|11,000
|49.2202
|TQE
|969500F7JLTX36OUI695
|May 16, 2025
|FR0000131906
|12,000
|49.2143
|AQE
|TOTAL
|1,500,000
|48.5531
Detailed information
The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.
Attachment