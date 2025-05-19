Disclosure of trading in own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025

May 19, 2025
 
 

Renault S.A.: disclosure of trading in own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025

Boulogne-Billancourt, May 19, 2025

In accordance with applicable regulations relating to share buybacks, Renault S.A. hereby declares the buyback of its own shares from May 9 to May 16, 2025, under the mandate given to an investment services provider for the acquisition of a maximum number of 1,500,000 Renault shares. The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault Group's obligations towards the beneficiaries of performance shares or any long-term incentive plan implemented for the benefit of the Group's CEO and senior managers (see press release of May 9, 2025).

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 9, 2025FR0000131906194,40147.3934XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 9, 2025FR000013190691,55547.3895DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 9, 2025FR000013190612,68047.3259TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 9, 2025FR000013190612,56047.3298AQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 12, 2025FR0000131906186,60048.6420XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 12, 2025FR000013190669,90048.6414DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 12, 2025FR000013190611,10048.6947TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 12, 2025FR000013190611,50048.6904AQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 13, 2025FR0000131906165,00048.8000XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 13, 2025FR000013190645,00048.6609DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 13, 2025FR000013190610,00048.7178TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 13, 2025FR000013190610,00048.7356AQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 14, 2025FR0000131906140,00048.9536XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 14, 2025FR000013190668,00048.9076DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 14, 2025FR000013190610,50048.9408TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 14, 2025FR000013190611,50048.9391AQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 15, 2025FR0000131906143,08048.7464XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 15, 2025FR000013190642,43448.7390DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 15, 2025FR00001319069,48748.6858TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 15, 2025FR00001319069,50048.6846AQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 16, 2025FR0000131906152,20349.2119XPAR
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 16, 2025FR000013190670,00049.2056DXE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 16, 2025FR000013190611,00049.2202TQE
969500F7JLTX36OUI695May 16, 2025FR000013190612,00049.2143AQE
      
  TOTAL                  1,500,00048.5531 

Detailed information

The detailed information on these share buybacks is available on Renault Group’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Investors / Regulated Information / Share buyback program” section.

