Deadline Alert: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming July 7, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (“West” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WST) common stock between February 16, 2023 and February 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR WEST INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 13, 2025, West issued disappointing revenue and earnings forecasts for 2025, attributing it, in part, to Contract Manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major continuous glucose monitoring customers. Additionally, West disclosed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be “margin dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be “taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.”

On this news, West’s stock price fell $123.17, or 38.2%, to close at $199.11 per share on February 13, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) despite claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin HVP portfolio; (2) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (3) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring (“CGM”) contracts with long-standing customers; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired West securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 7, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.