Enboarder Announces All-in-One U.S. Onboarding Solution With New Compliance Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enboarder today announced the launch of an all-in-one onboarding solution for the U.S. market with a new compliance offering that enables remote I-9 verification and eVerify for in-house and remote workers.

Manual compliance processes, such as tracking tasks across multiple disconnected systems, can occupy up to 40% of an HR operations team’s time. It can also be extremely costly and pose legal risks when executed poorly.

Now with Enboarder, HR and compliance teams can significantly reduce their administrative workload and software costs by managing all onboarding compliance and experience components in a single unified platform, from delivering the right forms, communications, and content, to tracking completion in a real-time dashboard. Rather than simply digitizing paper-based processes, Enboarder is paving an innovative path toward a fully embedded, automated, and individualized onboarding compliance solution.

“The way companies handle paperwork and compliance either strengthens or weakens a new hire’s first impressions of your brand,” said Enboarder CEO Dan Finnigan. “We’re proud to offer an onboarding compliance solution that gives HR teams peace of mind in a process that’s absolutely critical to downstream business functions like payroll and benefits.”

The new native compliance module within Enboarder meets the expectations of the modern workforce by helping HR teams deliver an efficient experience for new hires that’s branded, mobile-responsive, and seamlessly guides employees through the entire documentation process with intelligent validations.

"We believe this is a timely solution for the HR tech market," said Sujay Rao, chief product officer at Enboarder. "Few companies offer an easy, intuitive experience for new hires, with many still relying on multiple different systems to complete the required forms and documents. Enboarder is delivering a seamless experience to new joiners by managing their employment verification natively in the existing onboarding workflow without needing to leave the Enboarder platform. With I-9 compliance requiring strict deadlines, Enboarder ensures ease-of-completions for new hires and HR."

To learn more about Enboarder’s new onboarding compliance solution, watch this video: https://enboarder-3.wistia.com/medias/z0f3qntyqq

About EnboarderEnboarder is a global leader in employee onboarding, helping enterprises deliver best practice HR processes that build and sustain high performance at scale.

Our AI-driven Intelligent Journey Platform empowers HR leaders to deliver best-in-class, personalized, cross-functional onboarding journeys that significantly accelerate employee time-to-value by connecting new hires with the right people, tools, and resources.

The platform also powers critical cross-functional journeys across the employee lifecycle, from internal mobility to offboarding, automating cumbersome administrative tasks that empower HR to do much more with less.

Enterprise customers like Deloitte, ING, T-Mobile, and Cisco have significantly accelerated employee time-to-productivity, reduced company attrition, and saved their HR team thousands of hours per year.

Enboarder has offices in Austin, London, Sydney, and Noida, and is backed by NewSpring Capital, Greycroft LP, and Next Coast Ventures.