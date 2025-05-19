Fore Life Announces Expansion of Innovative Initiative Nationally to Reimagine Youth Engagement

Lauderhill, Florida, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fore Life, Inc., a Florida-based nonprofit empowering underserved youth through the game of golf, has announced the national expansion of its signature youth development initiative. The organization seeks new communities and youth-focused departments across the country to adopt and implement the program. This move signifies a pivotal step in Fore Life’s mission to create safer, more connected communities through constructive alternatives for young people.

“This program was never meant to stay in just one place. It’s meant to change lives wherever the need exists,” says Paula Pearson-Tucker, founder and executive director of Fore Life. “By giving young people a positive outlet and teaching them the tools to think critically and make better choices, we’re offering them a different future.”

Fore Life, Inc. Logo



The initiative, called Golf Instead of Guns, uses the sport as a vehicle to build life skills and foster meaningful relationships between young people and community leaders. Developed for underserved areas where relationships between youth and authority figures may be strained, the program partners with local departments that have active youth engagement units. These departments receive comprehensive training from Fore Life, equipping them with tools to teach the fundamentals of golf and serve as mentors and role models.

Essentially, youth participants engage in structured activities that teach decision-making, emotional regulation, and conflict resolution through golf. Authority figures are trained to deliver the program using the “Four P’s,” a framework developed by Pearson-Tucker, which guides how sessions are planned, presented, and evaluated. These sessions can be held in various spaces, such as parks, gyms, open fields, and occasionally golf courses. This allows for flexible implementation in communities with limited resources.

Currently operating in Miami Gardens and throughout the Miami-Dade area, the program has already seen success. In Miami-Dade, young participants and officers have reported improved communication, stronger mutual respect, and a sense of camaraderie. With this impact, expanding nationally is a natural step for Fore Life.

The expansion also reflects the organization’s mission. Since its establishment in 1998, the nonprofit has combined sport with mentorship and educational programming. Fore Life has impacted numerous lives through its general and alternative programming, offering pathways to success for young people, including those in the juvenile justice system. Many of its alumni have gone on to higher education, professional careers, and active roles in their communities, with some even returning to support the next generation through the organization.

Patrick in 2014 - By Fore Life, Inc.

The success of these programs is largely credited to Pearson-Tucker. A former financial services professional, she left her corporate career to pursue golf full time. She founded Fore Life with the belief that the sport’s discipline and decision-making skills could help young people navigate life’s challenges. Pearson-Tucker has since channeled her passion into coaching youth and training officers who want to make a real impact in their communities.

“There are many golf programs out there, but we stand out for combining mentorship, life coaching, and collaboration with authority figures,” says Pearson-Tucker. “What our initiative offers is hope. We’re not just telling kids to make better choices. We’re showing them how. We’re standing beside them and reminding them that their lives matter. And I’ve seen firsthand that this program saves lives. That’s why I’m so passionate about getting it into as many communities as possible.”

Supporters who wish to help Fore Life, Inc. expand its impact can do so by visiting the organization’s website. Donations of all kinds are welcome and essential to helping the initiative reach more communities. They can be in the form of financial contributions, golf equipment, or volunteer hours.

Media Contact

Name: Jeffery Breon Gibbons

Email: morbrandmanagement@gmail.com









