Press release

Ecully, May 19, 2025 – 6.30 p.m.





SPINEWAY

Combined General Meeting of June 4, 2025

Availability of preparatory documents

Spineway informs its shareholders that they are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. at the Group's headquarters, 7 allée Moulin Berger in Ecully (69).

The notice of meeting, which is valid as a notice of convocation, including the agenda and the text of the resolutions presented to the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of April 30, 2025. Details of how to participate and vote at this meeting are included in this notice.

The notice of meeting, as well as all the documents and information provided for in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, may be consulted on the company's website, under the heading "Investors/Regulated Information"

Next events :

June 4, 2025 – General Meeting

July 30, 2025 – H1 2025 revenue

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR PEA-SME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)

Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and more than 70% of its revenue comes from exports.

ISIN: FR001400N2P2 – ALSPW

Contacts:





SPINEWAY



Shareholder-services line



Available Tuesday through Thursday



+33 (0)806 706 060







AELIUM



Investor relations



Solène Kennis



spineway@aelium.fr

Attachment